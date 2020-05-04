The moves that marked Gersson Rosas’ first year

Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas had made his mark with trades in his first year in charge, most notably acquiring D’Angelo Russell from Golden State and dealing away Andrew Wiggins and Robert Covington. It started with the addition of several pieces after the 2019 draft, before the purge began early in 2020. A look at significant deals under Rosas:

June 20, 2019: Traded F Dario Saric and 11th overall pick in NBA draft (Cameron Johnson) to Phoenix for No. 6 overall pick (Jarrett Culver).

July 8, 2019: Traded rights to F Lior Eliyahu to Golden State for Gs Shabazz Napier, Treveon Graham.

July 8, 2019: Acquired F Jake Layman in sign-and-trade with Portland.

July 8, 2019: Signed free-agent F Noah Vonleh.

July 12, 2019: Signed free-agent F Jordan Bell.

July 19, 2019: Signed F Naz Reid to four-year contract.

July 20, 2019: Signed G Jordan McLaughlin to two-way contract.

Jan. 16, 2020: Traded G Jeff Teague and G Treveon Graham to Atlanta for SG Allen Crabbe.

Feb. 5, 2020: In four-team deal, traded F Robert Covington and F Jordan Bell to Houston; traded Napier, Vonleh and F Keita Bates-Diop to Denver; received G Malik Beasley and forwards Jarred Vanderbilt and Juancho Hernangomez from Denver and F Evan Turner and a 2020 first-round draft pick from Atlanta.

Feb. 6, 2020: Traded F/C Gorgui Dieng to Memphis in three-team trade; acquired F James Johnson from Miami.

February 6, 2020: Traded F Andrew Wiggins and first- and second-round draft picks in 2021 to Golden State for G D’Angelo Russell, G Jacob Evans and F Omari Spellman.