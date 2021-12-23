1. "Chad." Nasim Pedrad, underappreciated during her time on "Saturday Night Live," came into her own in this brilliant sitcom, playing a 14-year-old boy with a serious lack of social skills. Like Michael Scott in "The Office," he's got a hunger to be loved, or at least be acknowledged in the hallway. (TBS)

2. "Dopesick." Michael Keaton continues his incredible second act with a moving portrayal of a rural doctor caught up in the wave of Oxycontin addiction. His character's downfall is one of many compelling stories in this unforgettable miniseries. (Hulu)

3. "Get Back." This look at the making of "Let It Be" clocks in at eight hours, but for those who love the Beatles — or pop music in general — it's essential viewing. (Disney Plus)

4. "Hemingway." Another Ken Burns doc, another masterpiece. After poring over all three episodes about author Ernest Hemingway, you're likely to be more impressed than ever with Hemingway the artist and less so with Hemingway the human. (PBS)

5. "The Great." This series is a poor substitute for an accurate course on Russian history. But the second season continues to offer a master class on comedy. Insults haven't been this wickedly witty since "Veep" went off the air. (Hulu)

6. "Muhammad Ali." Even those who thought they knew everything about the legendary boxer had to be knocked out by Burns' second stunner of the year. (PBS)

7. "Ted Lasso." The heartwarming holiday episode alone provided the blast of optimism we desperately needed. (Apple TV Plus)

8. "Sweet Tooth." There are plenty of series set in the apocalyptic future, but this one stands out by borrowing heavily from old tales like "Pinocchio" and "The Wizard of Oz." Adapted from a comic book series, much of its horror elements have been stripped away, focusing instead on the gumption of a half-deer, half-human boy who sets off to find his mother, and caramel apples. (Netflix)

9. "Only Murders in the Building." Steve Martin and Martin Short continue their showbiz bromance in this clever sitcom that owes as much to their chemistry as it does to Woody Allen films. (Hulu)

10. "Hacks." Just when you thought shows about stand-up comics had become as stale as jokes about airline food, along comes this laugh-out-loud series about a Joan Rivers-like comic who reluctantly takes on an upstart writer to freshen up her Vegas act. Jean Smart is wonderful, as always, but give equal credit to bantering partner Hannah Einbinder. (HBO Max)