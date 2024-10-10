Kathy Griffin picks her favorite Minnesota politician — and the one she can no longer stand

A: One time I was selling so well in beautiful Minneapolis, at the height of “My Life on the D-List.” Our three shows sold so well, we tried to add a fourth, but couldn’t until three months later. I was so paranoid that the same people might show up that I wrote a completely different two-hour act. I think because I’m from Illinois, I have a kinship with Minneapolis. There’s a Midwestern common sense. Of course, not everywhere in Minnesota is Minneapolis. No shade, but if I’m going to play rural Minnesota, I‘d have to switch it up, just like my shows in Chicago would be different than the ones in Peoria. In Minneapolis, I can do more nervy stuff. I can be my proud, lefty, Commie, Kamala Harris-lovin’ self. And now that I get Tim Walz, I defy people to protest me.