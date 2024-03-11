DULUTH ? Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert among the many wondering what Kathy Cargill plans to do with the dozen properties her limited liability company acquired on Park Point in recent months.

Reinert sent Cargill a letter a month ago asking her to meet, he said Monday in an email to City Councilors. He did not receive a response, he wrote, asking councilors to sign off on a new letter he plans to send following news of more purchases.

His letter makes clear he respects her right to buy the properties through the private market, but said many who live on Park Point and beyond have questions about the intent of the purchases, especially where homes have been torn down.

"You may also be aware that we have an acute housing crunch currently within the city of Duluth," Reinert wrote in the letter, and it limits the city's ability to grow employment, businesses and its tax base. "Any loss of residential housing is not helpful."

Reinert, who took office in January, is a former Park Point resident. He called it a special neighborhood, and requested Cargill or a representative share her vision in meetings with the point's community club and with him and other staff.

Cargill's North Shore LS LLC, has acquired a dozen properties on Park Point in the last 14 months, generating concern from residents there and those who use the 7 miles of its famous public beach. Most of the homes have been demolished. Cargill has not responded to interview requests.

Many of the properties were sold at twice their estimated value or more. The LLC bought about half of the single-family houses sold on Park Point last year, with the median price of all sold homes about $477,000.

The purchases have triggered worry about their eventual effect on property taxes and the loss of single-family housing, along with responsible development of the fragile and historically significant land, long struggling with erosion.

Cargill's husband, James Cargill II, is one of a dozen heirs to Cargill Inc., the Minnetonka-based global food and agribusiness giant and the largest privately held company in the nation.