The list of Republicans running for governor of Minnesota is slowly growing.

"If the last few years have taught us anything, it's that the solutions to our problems are going to be found through everyday Minnesotans, not government," Mike Marti said in a campaign video posted on YouTube.

The owner of Marti Electric in Kasson, Minn., Marti describes himself on his campaign website as a "political outsider." He called himself "an everyday Minnesotan taking a stand against the political class."

As a political novice, Marti is likely to face long odds against more established Republicans seeking to challenge DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who hasn't officially announced he's seeking a second term, although his campaign is gearing up for 2022.

Former state Sen. Scott Jensen of Chaska is running, and two other state senators, Majority Leader Paul Gazelka of East Gull Lake and Sen. Michelle Benson of Ham Lake, are seriously considering it. Mike Murphy, mayor of the small Anoka County town of Lexington, is also running, and the businessman and outspoken Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell has openly talked about a possible run.

Marti criticized Walz for ordering businesses closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marti said as governor he would surrender all emergency powers "and there will never be another lockdown again."