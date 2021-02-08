Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was upgraded before Monday's game at Dallas from "out" to "doubtful."

It's a distinction that may seem small but at least offers a hint that Towns is at least trending in the right direction as he works his way back after his positive test for COVID-19 more than three weeks ago.

Towns has been traveling with the Wolves during their current road trip and has been in the gym working to get his conditioning back to where it needs to be in order to play in an NBA game again. Coach Ryan Saunders said Towns has been able to get some workouts in on this trip, and the Wolves have done all they can to simulate game speed to see how Towns reacts.

"He's really been able to push himself," Saunders said. "Our medical group has been able to try to simulate certain stints during a game, the stopping and going, what that might feel like with his lungs."

The Wolves or Towns haven't said how mild or severe his case of COVID-19 was, but his recovery underscores that each individual responds to COVID differently, and just because a player may be clear of the virus, the lingering effects may not make them ready to play in a rigorous NBA game right away.

"It's really just how his lungs can handle certain durations of work and high intensity work," Saunders said. "Nothing can simulate a game environment like a game. It's physical and you can't always simulate it with coaches, even as in shape as our coaches feel they are, they aren't able to simulate what he'd see against a [Grizzlies center Jonas] Valanciunas or a lot of bigger guys we've been facing."

Towns has played in just four games this season and missed time because of a left wrist dislocation prior to his COVID diagnosis.