LOS ANGELES — For the last two seasons, Karl-Anthony Towns has been a 40% three-point shooter or better. Not only was Towns one of the best shooting big men from deep in the league last season, he was one of the most efficient shooters regardless of position in shooting 41% on 7.9 attempts per game.

But Towns is trying to regain his touch following the Wolves' 137-121 loss to the Lakers.

He finished with 29 points, but he shot just 2-for-8 from three-point range. An off night, but more frustrating for Towns when you consider he is shooting 10-for-38, only 26%, over his last six games. For the season Towns is 36%.

When asked if he had any explanation for it Towns said. "Actually, I don't."

"I'm going to have to go back. Last six, seven, I don't know, but it ain't been good. It's not like I haven't been shooting them. But shooters shoot. Got to keep shooting them and keep putting pressure on the defense even with me not making them. It just puts pressure on the defense and gives everyone else a chance to have open lanes."

Towns said he recalled a time two seasons ago when he was also in a slump and former coach Ryan Saunders passed along advice he recited Tuesday.

"Ryan said, 'Don't worry, averages always find themselves and work themselves out. You'll be fine,' " Towns said.

Towns said he also sought advice from his friend, Phoenix guard Devin Booker. Perhaps Booker can lend him some more advice, considering the Wolves play Phoenix on Thursday and Friday.

Rubio feels like he's back

The last few weeks Ricky Rubio has looked more like himself instead of the player who looked like a shell of his former self at the beginning of the season. Rubio scored 19 points and had 12 assists on Tuesday.

"I found [my rhythm]," Rubio said. "For a lot of reasons, but of course consistent minutes and a consistent lineup, me in better shape, that's a lot of the keys to playing in my game with more confidence and I'm feeling good. It's been the trend of my career as well, too, that the second half of the season I play better."

Rubio was in and out of the starting lineup before D'Angelo Russell had arthroscopic knee surgery but since he has played regular minutes in the starting lineup, Rubio has improved. Entering Thursday, Rubio was shooting 39% from three-point range and was averaging 11.2 points and 7.3 assists. Those numbers were a significant improvement considering he was shooting 31% from deep for the season and averaging a career low 8.2 points.

"With everything that had happened, especially with the trade and all that stuff [in the offseason], I was kind of lost in the beginning," Rubio said. "But now I've found myself again."