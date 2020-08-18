KARE’s Adrienne Broaddus announced Monday that she’s leaving the Twin Cities to become a CNN correspondent based in Chicago.

Broaddus, who joined the station in 2014, had been an anchor and reporter. She was one of six prominent Black journalists in the Twin Cities who contributed an essay last month to the Star Tribune on the challenges of doing her job in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

In her sign-off Monday, she talked directly to the camera about setting a trail for others.

“In a world that tells people like me I can’t, I hope I have been a visual of what is possible,” she said. “I have never taken my seat at the table for granted. I hope I planted a seed for someone.”

Broaddus, who previously worked in Indianapolis and Michigan, is the latest high-profile personality to leave KARE. Earlier this summer, the station fired meteorologist Sven Sundgaard for what it described as ethical violations. Anchor Pat Evans resigned in June to care for his mother in Palm Springs.

