Two juveniles crashed a car into several other cars in a McDonald's parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to Minneapolis police.
Officers responded to reports of a car crash at 45th Avenue N. and Lyndale Avenue N. They apprehended two juveniles who are also suspects in another incident, according to a Minneapolis Police Department news release.
One of the juveniles was apprehended after a foot chase, the news release said.
Multiple guns were found in the crashed car, the release said.
They were to be booked into the juvenile detention center. Minneapolis police are investigating.
