A juvenile was shot in the head behind a strip mall in Brooklyn Park, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive, police said.
Emergency responders provided medical attention behind Jays Fish & Chicken and had the victim taken to North Memorial Health Care Hospital.
Authorities have yet to say how badly the victim was wounded, but emergency dispatch audio said the juvenile was shot in the head. The victim’s identity has yet to be disclosed.
No arrests have been announced. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact police at 763-493-8222.
