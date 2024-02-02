A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Jack El-Hai of Minneapolis:

1 Heywood and Hull Duo. Two Twin Cities guitar stalwarts, Phil Heywood and Dakota Dave Hull, will team up Feb. 13 at Fingal's Cave at MetroNOME Brewery in St. Paul for an evening of their rich, bluesy instrumentals. They've still got it after 50 years on countless stages.

2 The Don Stiernberg Quartet, "The Swingin'est." This new album by mandolinist Stiernberg and his collaborators shows that jazz standards and bebop make a comfortable home for his instrument, far from the expected confines of bluegrass and folk. The album has a relaxed vibe you'd swear could come only from a live recording.

3 The Fabulous Wunz scrapbook. Look into the lives of members of the Wunz, an accomplished high school rock band of the 1960s from Asheville, N.C. Recently uploaded to the Internet Archive, the 52-page scrapbook colorfully details gigs, radio station appearances, recording sessions and tours. https://archive.org/details/MS365_001A/mode/2up

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Justin Timberlake's "Sanctified" on "Saturday Night Live." When he performed his new single, "Selfish," it felt like a Justin Bieber midtempo R&B dud. But when JT cut loose with gospel-rock fervor on "Sanctified" with powerful bars from guest Tobe Nwigwe, it was clear that he's bringing spirit back.

2 Cécile McLorin Salvant, the Dakota. Another remarkable performance by the extraordinary jazz singer⁦. Backed by a top-notch trio, she was more animated and theatrical this time. Highlights included Kurt Weill's dramatic "Pirate Jenny," Dori Caymmi's "Obsession" (during which Salvant glided from a fervid deep note to a girlish purr) and the original "Second Guessing," a delectable duet with pianist/singer Sullivan Fortner.

3 Big Pink's "Last Waltz" with Bob Margolin, Fitzgerald Theater. This 19th annual Minnesota all-star tribute to the Band's farewell concert reached new heights thanks to guest bluesman Margolin, who played at the original Last Waltz in Muddy Waters' band. Margolin electrified the proceedings in St. Paul with his galvanizing slide guitar and a yarn about a bluesy Bob Dylan after-party before performing a rousing rendition of Robert Johnson's "Kind Hearted Woman." Shoutouts to local stars Nicholas David as Dr. John, Demitri Rallis as Robbie Robertson and Terry Walsh as Van Morrison.

To contribute: popmusic@startribune.com