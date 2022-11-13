Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson, the star receivers for the Bills and Vikings, will be forever linked by a trade that, almost three years later, is one both sides were glad they made.

They played against each other for the first time since the Vikings traded Diggs and drafted Jefferson in 2020 on Sunday and starred in what many are calling the best regular season football game of the year.

Jefferson ended up the winner on the scoreboard and the stat sheet, with 10 catches for a career-high 193 yards and a touchdown. Diggs had a game-high 12 catches for 128 yards.

Both had all-time highlight catches at critical moments in the game. On third-and-15 late in the third quarter, Diggs did this:

Then Jefferson did this, on fourth-and-18 just after the two-minute warning with the Vikings needing a touchdown to stay in the game. Not a bad showcase for one of the most compelling trades in recent NFL history.