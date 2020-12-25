Can Vikings record-setting rookie receiver Justin Jefferson pull the upset and beat the presumed favorite, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, for the Associated Press' NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year? Yes, says Jefferson. "I feel like a receiver — a rookie receiver at that — hasn't had this type of performance in a [long time]," he said. Here's a look at some candidates with two weeks left:

Justin Herbert, Chargers QB: He has broken Andrew Luck's rookie record with seven 300-yard passing games and has tied Baker Mayfield's rookie record for touchdown passes with 27. He is 4-9 as a starter but is riding a two-game streak of three-point victories.

Justin Jefferson, Vikings WR: He and Washington defensive end Chase Young were the only rookies to be named to the Pro Bowl this week. Jefferson's 1,182 receiving yards rank seventh among rookies in NFL history while his six 100-yard games are tied for fifth. With 73 catches, he has broken Randy Moss' rookie franchise marks for catches and yards receiving. He also has seven touchdowns and two two-point conversions.

James Robinson, Jaguars RB: The undrafted rookie out of Illinois State ranks third in rushing (1,070) and fourth in yards from scrimmage (1,414). He also has scored 10 touchdowns.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins QB: He is 5-2 as a starter on a team that's in position to make the playoffs. He has nine passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Chase Claypool, Steelers WR: The second-round draft pick leads all rookies with eight touchdown catches and is tied with Robinson with a rookie-leading 10 total touchdowns.

Joe Burrow, Bengals QB: The No. 1 overall pick saw his campaign stall when he suffered a season-ending knee injury after 10 games. He had 13 touchdown passes, five interceptions, four 300-yard games and a 400-yard game.