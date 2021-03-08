Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson joins the podcast to talk about his big rookie season and how those who doubt the Vikings in 2021 are motivating him to be even better next year. He also has a TV recommendation and gives you the list of his funniest Vikings teammates.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse also joins to talk through his bid to become the next, ahem, Gophers football writer and checks in with thoughts on Richard Pitino and the Twins.

Plus: The Gophers women's hockey team was snubbed! And the Wild has a big one tonight

