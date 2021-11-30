Jury selection is underway Tuesday in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April.

Potter, 49, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with first- and second-degree manslaughter for killing Wright with her service firearm while yelling "Taser!"

Once a jury panel is seated after fielding questions from defense and prosecution attorneys, opening statements are scheduled to follow on Dec. 8, with the trial before Judge Regina Chu projected to wrap up in late December.

Police body camera footage captured an officer trying to arrest Wright, 20, outside of his car on April 11. He had been stopped at N. 63rd and Orchard avenues that Sunday afternoon for expired registration tabs, and police discovered he had an arrest warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons charge.

Wright jumped back into the car, prompting Potter to draw her handgun and fire once at him while shouting, "Taser! Taser! Taser!" According to court filings, Potter said, "Oh my God," several times after the shooting and acknowledged that she grabbed the wrong gun.

Potter's attorneys, Earl Gray and Paul Engh, have said their client, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, made an "innocent mistake." They plan to call psychologist Laurence Miller to testify about "slip and capture errors," where a dominant behavior overrides a less dominant one.

Kimberly Potter

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting Potter with assistance from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, noted in the criminal complaint against Potter that before she killed Wright she completed a Taser training course on Nov. 5, 2020, and March 2.

"On Defendant's certificate of completion, Defendant provided her signature, acknowledging that she had read and understood the information and warnings provided by the manufacturer ...," the complaint said. "One of those warnings states: 'Confusing a handgun with a CEW [Taser] could result in death or serious injury. Learn the differences in the physical feel and holstering characteristics between your CEW and your handgun to help avoid confusion.' "

At the time of Wright's death, Potter's case is at least the 16th in the United States in which a police officer shot someone when intending to use a Taser, and the fourth time that someone died as a result, according to news media and court filings reviewed by the Star Tribune. Nine of those cases did not lead to criminal charges, and a judge ordered charges dropped in a 10th.

Potter will have her proceedings livestreamed around the world, as was the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in April of killing George Floyd in May 2020.