A Hennepin County jury on Thursday found an Isanti man guilty of first and second-degree murder in the 1993 slaying of Jeanne "Jeanie" Childs.

Jerry Westrom, 56, was immediately taken into custody upon the reading of the verdicts in the killing of Childs, who was found brutally stabbed to death in her south Minneapolis apartment.

The jury, which was given the case Thursday morning, reached its verdict at 3 p.m. and it was read in court about an hour later. Westrom, who was free after posting bail, was immediately taken into custody pending sentencing.

The businessman and hockey dad was arrested in 2019 after investigators tested his discarded hot dog napkin from a hockey game for DNA that matched a hit from a genealogy website.

His attorney, Steve Meshbesher, tried to convince the jury that Childs' boyfriend, Arthur Gray is the killer, as Gray's hair was found in Childs' left hand and he had a history of abusing her. The apartment unit was leased to Gray, and Childs allegedly used the unit for prostitution. Westrom did not testify in his own defense.

Deliberations followed closing arguments Thursday morning, in which Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Darren Borg said the forensic evidence is indisputable. Westrom's semen was found on the bed comforter, his DNA on bloody items throughout the apartment and his bare footprint inked in Childs' blood mere inches away from her "lifeless, hacked nearly disemboweled body."

Jeanne Ann “Jeanie” Childs was killed in her Minneapolis apartment in June 1993.

"His footprints are in her blood because he killed her," Borg said. "This is no coincidence ladies and gentlemen." Westrom's claims to investigators that he denied ever being in the apartment or knowing Childs is "wholly inconsistent" with DNA and footprint evidence, he said.

To prove intent and premeditation, Borg argued: Childs was stabbed 65 times, the placement of all the wounds were along her torso and neck, and it took a significant amount of time to inflict those wounds.

"What are you intending to do to another human being when you cut and stab them 65 times?" he said.

Meshbesher opened his closing argument with a quote from former president Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani regarding the recent presidential election that Meshbesher said resonated with him: "We've got lots of theories, we just don't have the evidence."

Meshbesher told the jury that if things don't make sense, then they've been paying attention. He asked why it took over an hour for police to be called by security to respond to the apartment. He said that a caretaker of the apartment brought a mop up to the unit to clean up the bloody water leaking from Childs' apartment to the adjacent unit.

"This crime scene was not secure," he said. "Evidence may have been lost."

A sentencing date for Westrom has not been scheduled. A first-degree murder conviction in Minnesota carries an automatic life sentence.