A Hennepin County jury is now deliberating the fate of a mother accused of shooting her 6-year-old son multiple times last May inside her car and hiding his body in the trunk, where it was later discovered by Orono police following a traffic stop.

Jurors received the case at 2:20 p.m. after four days of testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Julissa Thaler for the slaying of Eli Hart, During afternoon closing arguments, Thaler's acknowledged she is guilty of participating in Hart's killing, but said she's not the one who pulled the shotgun trigger six times, reloaded, and fired again three more times.

"She's not charged with the crime they have proved," said attorney Bryan Leary. "She destroyed evidence, lied to police, ran away, but they have not proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the gun was in her hands when it was fired nine times into her son."

Thaler, 28, is accused of the heinous killing of Hart in a case that shocked the conscience. Prosecutors presented to jurors a trail of evidence pointing to Thaler's guilt. Her attorneys declined to call any witnesses, including Thaler, who told Judge Jay Quam that she was advised to not testify in her own self defense.

The lead investigator was the last to take the witness stand before closing arguments, testifying Wednesday morning that he didn't want to open the trunk and was shocked to see the boy's body inside.

"Never in my imagination did I believe I would open the trunk and find a dead child," said Orono police officer Kyle Kirschner.

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Dan Allard asked Kirschner if Hart appeared dead, to which the officer said "it couldn't be more obvious." Graphic details of the child's mutilated body from the blasts of a shotgun capped off days of testimony that began Friday, and attorneys rested their case Wednesday. Thaler's attorneys said that the state failed to prove she shot her son or acted alone, and they questioned why officers allowed Thaler to go home while they searched the vehicle in preparation for it to be impounded.

Thaler was pulled over that morning for having the back windshield completely shattered and missing a front tire. The tire rim left markings on roadways and parking lots that law enforcement used to trace Thaler's whereabouts that were confirmed by eyewitness testimony of people seeing her at area gas stations.

Inside dumpsters, police recovered Hart's backpack containing worksheets and kindergarten assignments with "Eli" written in the top right corner, a car booster seat covered in blood with a large bullet hole, clothing and human remains.

Prosecutors also say that cellphone tracking data places Thaler's phone in all relevant locations of discarded items from the vehicle, mapping a crime scene that spanned Spring Park to Mound and Lake Minnetonka Regional Park in Minnetrista where the shooting took place in a secluded parking lot. Leary said that there was no other phone with hers, but the absence of such evidence doesn't prove she acted alone.

"Is it possible? Yeah. Is it probable? Yeah," he said.

But he said there is no eyewitness, no confession, no "jailhouse snitch," photo or video.

Allard said the state does not have to prove Thaler's motive, but a mountain of evidence suggests she could've done it for money, having taken out life insurance policies, or that her mental health and the child custody battle with her son's father prompted the slaying.

"As horrible as it sounds and to think a mother could do this to their own 6-year-old son, she did," Allard said.

As previous law enforcement officials testified earlier in the trial, Kirschner said that they did a deep dive into electronic devices and internet search history on Thaler's Google account in the months leading up to Hart's death. Searched terms included: how to load a shotgun, the most powerful knockout drug, payment from life insurance if child dies, as well as how much blood a 6-year-old can lose, among several others.

Thaler's co-counsel Rebecca Noothed said prosecutors cannot prove that she was the one who searched the terms and she said that Kirschner excluded other inquires on Google regarding Red Cross blood donation.

Noothed also said that the state failed to prove she was the only one with Hart, but prosecutors say surveillance video at her apartment shows her leaving with her son the night of May 19 while her boyfriend remained there and he wasn't shown leaving until Thaler returned the next morning. They both fled before police arrived after discovering the body.

"You have no idea who she might've interacted with during that period of time or if anyone else was in the car with her," Noothed said to Kirschner, who agreed.

Allard showed jurors a document located in Thaler's apartment that contained a hand written spreadsheet listing herself and Hart as beneficiaries, insurance companies and claim amounts.

He said one of the biggest pieces of evidence is that Hart's DNA was found in Thaler's hair, on her skin and clothes when she was pulled over. If she didn't shoot him, Allard said then why didn't she tell police "oh my God, someone shot my son— he's in the trunk!"

"Did she do that? No. She lied repeatedly and then ran away. Those are not the actions of someone who was simply there or a co-conspirator," he said. "To suggestion otherwise would be an unreasonable doubt... Do not be fooled. It is what it is. It was her, Eli's mom."