Jurors have convicted a man of murder for shooting a woman at her St. Paul home because he blamed her for his teenage son being shot at that residence several days earlier.

Curtrez D. Johnson, of St. Paul, was convicted Monday afternoon by a Ramsey County District Court jury of second-degree intentional murder and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting on Dec. 19, 2022, of 40-year-old Lashonda Nix at her home in the 600 block of E. Cook Avenue.

The verdict came after the jury foreperson earlier indicated in a note to Judge Laura Nelson that "we have some people that can not come to a guilty [verdict]. We have 8 guilty and 4 not sure."

Another note from the foreperson sent to the judge around the same time requested that jurors see various pieces of video evidence including from police body-worn cameras and of when Johnson spoke to police.

Johnson remains jailed ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 24.

Court records in Minnesota show that Johnson also has been convicted four times on various felony assault counts and once for first-degree property damage.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Dec. 13, 2022, an 18-year-old was shot in the face at a home in the 600 block of E. Cook Avenue and survived.

On Dec. 19, Nix answered a knock at the door of the same home and also was shot in the face. She died at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy in the home heard the gunfire and saw Johnson's pickup truck leaving. The teen said he knew Johnson was upset about his son being shot several days earlier.

On Dec. 26, police spotted Johnson at the Cub Foods in the Sunray Shopping Center in St. Paul. He saw the police, ran into the store but was soon arrested. He admitted to investigators that he often drives by Nix's home but denied shooting her.