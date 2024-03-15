Jurors have convicted a 33-year-old Albert Lea man of second-degree murder and attempted murder in southern Minnesota following a dispute over stolen methamphetamine.

Ben V. Moreno was found guilty Tuesday in Freeborn County District Court in connection with the killing of 45-year-old Juan Vasquez Jr. and the wounding of 46-year-old Marco Posada, both of Albert Lea, at rural property south of the city on Aug. 9, 2022.

Moreno remains jailed without bail ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for May 30.

Moreno fired buckshot from a 12-gauge shotgun multiple times into an SUV occupied by Vasquez and Posada, according to the charges. Vasquez walked toward Moreno, who armed himself with a rifle after having emptied his shotgun.

Moreno shot Vasquez in the chest and fled to Iowa, where he was captured more than a day later about 40 miles south of Albert Lea just outside Forest City, according to authorities.

Vasquez and Moreno had previously exchanged threats to kill each other over a dispute involving Moreno stealing methamphetamine.

"I am pleased to see justice done in this case," read a statement Friday from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted the case against Moreno. "My thoughts are with the families of the victims."