Independence Day fireworks are returning to the downtown Minneapolis riverfront after a five-year absence.

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board announced the "Red, White and Boom" will take place starting with live music and food trucks at 6 p.m. July 4, with pyrotechnics at 10 p.m. Festivities will take place on the west side of the Mississippi River at Water Works and the Stone Arch Bridge parking lot.

"People love Fourth of July fireworks on the Downtown Minneapolis riverfront," said park board superintendent Al Bangoura. "We heard that from communities we serve, partners we work with, and our own staff, so we're excited to bring back this beloved tradition."

The park board suspended the celebration in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions prevented large gatherings. The park board held smaller July 4 celebrations at various sites across Minneapolis in 2021 and 2022. Last year the park board celebrated the nation's birthday with a laser light show on Boom Island.

As the fireworks return, a popular viewing spot will not. This summer, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin a two-year reconstruction of the historic Stone Arch Bridge, which will be closed to the public during the celebration.







