Vikings
Vikings survive another thrilling finish, beating Jets 27-22 to reach 10-2
Camryn Bynum intercepted Mike White on fourth down at the goal line with 10 seconds left to seal the victory and give the Minnesota Vikings at least a share of the NFC North title for the first time since 2017.
www.startribune.com
Julmarknad Handcraft Market & Festival
The Julmarknad Handcraft Market & Festival was held on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis.
Gophers
Gophers to play Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl in New York City
The Dec. 29 bowl game will be at Yankee Stadium. Syracuse started the season red-hot before fading.
Sports
Vikings hold 27-22 lead on Jets in 4th quarter
The Vikings are looking to clinch the NFC North with five games remaining on their schedule. Tap here for play-by-play, detailed statistics and scores from Week 13 in the NFL.
Vikings
Photos: Vikings host Jets
The Minnesota Vikings played the New York Jets on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium.