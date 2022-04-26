The upcoming trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting George Floyd's murder will not be livestreamed.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled Monday evening that Minnesota law does not permit audio and visual broadcasting of the trial, scheduled for June 13, citing loosened COVID-19 restrictions and greater in-person access to the courts from a year ago, when he allowed the livestreaming of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin's trial.

"While the right of the press and public to attend criminal trials is sacrosanct and carries with it the right to report what has occurred during a trial, that right does not include any right to televise the trial," Cahill wrote.

His order bucks the arguments from prosecutors and a coalition of media organizations that more transparency in the high-profile case boosts public confidence in the legal process. Leita Walker, attorney for the media coalition, which includes the Star Tribune, also argued that the possibility of another a spike in COVID-19 cases makes it uncertain whether reporters will be able to report on open court proceedings.

"It is deeply disappointing that thousands of people interested in this important trial won't be able to watch it," said Walker. "The Court's decision is based on its view that, with the world returning to normal after the pandemic, it must revert to Supreme Court rules that require everyone involved to consent to cameras before they are allowed. The defendants don't consent. Our Supreme Court needs to change the rule. They are working on it. I wish they could have worked faster."

Minnesota law prohibits visual or audio broadcasting of trials. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, judges made exceptions in two high-profile trials of former police officers — Chauvin and Kimberly Potter — citing the need to balance emergency health restrictions against high public interest in an open trial. More than 18 million people tuned into the see the guilty verdict for Chauvin.

In his order, Cahill said the "press and the general public do have a First Amendment right of access to public trials," but that right is "not unlimited."

Cahill ruled that two journalists will be allowed in the courtroom, and others may watch from an overflow room. A limited number of spectators and Floyd's family members may also attend the in-person proceedings.

Kueng, Lane and Thao are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. Kueng knelt on Floyd's back as Floyd lay handcuffed stomach-down in the street, Lane held down his legs and Thao held back a crowd of angry bystanders as Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter last year.

Kueng, Lane and Thao were convicted in federal court in February for violating Floyd's civil rights and causing his death. They have not yet been sentenced for that conviction.

Attorneys for all three opposed the request to livestream the proceedings in a pretrial hearing earlier this month. Thomas Plunkett, attorney for Kueng, said witnesses behave differently on camera.

"Do we want to be in the show business or the justice business?" he asked Cahill.