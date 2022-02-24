Reaction was swift to the across-the-board guilty verdicts Thursday in the federal trial of the three fired Minneapolis police officers who were part of the law enforcement contingent at the scene where Derek Chauvin detained and killed George Floyd in May 2020.

"Guilty!! Guilty!! Guilty!!" came the social media proclamation from Nekima Levy Armstrong, a Twin Cities attorney who for years has been a strong critic of police abusing their use of force powers.

The legal team led by Ben Crump, which won a $27 million legal settlement for the Floyd family from the city of Minneapolis, said in a statement that "these officers tried to devise any excuse that could let them wash the blood from their hands, but following these verdicts, George's blood will forever stain them."

The statement said the verdicts "should serve as the guiding example of why police departments across America should expand and prioritize instruction on an officer's duty to intervene and recognize when a fellow officer is using excessive force."

A statement from Ben Feist, interim executive director of the ACLU of Minnesota, read, "Officers targeted a Black man for disparate treatment and then used the debunked theory of 'excited delirium' to attempt to justify their horrifying act of violence. They used overwhelming and unnecessary force over a minor offense. ... Our law enforcement system is built upon racism, and we know reforms alone have never been enough to solve the problem. We must continue pushing to shift resources from traditional policing to community-based solutions like crisis response teams to keep everyone safe."

Reaction among those in the legal community came in from well beyond the Twin Cities and Minnesota.

"This verdict will ring out like an alarm bell to police officers across the country," said Joshua Ritter, a Los Angeles defense attorney and former Los Angeles County prosecutor. "Police officers are trained to respect the chain of command for a reason. Situations on the street can quickly get out of control, and you don't want officers issuing a bunch of conflicting orders to each other, you want the officers listening to one person. Unfortunately for everyone involved, in this case, that person happened to be Derek Chauvin."

