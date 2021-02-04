A Washington County judge approved the divorce of Derek and Kellie Chauvin this week under secret terms due to the heavy redaction of court documents.

Washington County District Judge Juanita Freeman issued her order Tuesday under seal; a redacted version was made public Thursday.

The proceeding came under scrutiny after Kellie Chauvin filed for divorce two days after Derek Chauvin was charged with killing George Floyd on May 25, sparking speculation that it was a move to protect assets from possible civil litigation.

Two months later, attorneys for Floyd's family filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis, Chauvin and three of his former colleagues who assisted in Floyd's arrest: J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.

That same month, the Washington County Attorney's Office charged Derek and Kellie Chauvin with nine felony counts each for allegedly failing to claim $464,433 in joint income dating back to 2014. They are scheduled to be tried in that case June 30.

Last October, Freeman rejected the first proposed divorce settlement drafted by Kellie and Derek Chauvin, citing possible fraud and noting that giving "substantially all" of one's assets to the other spouse can be an indication of such activity.

Under parameters Freeman set out last year for protecting sensitive information in the divorce documents, the proposal was heavily redacted.

Kellie Chauvin's attorney, Amanda Mason-Sekula could not be immediately reached for comment, but has not spoken about the matter in the past. Derek Chauvin does not have an attorney in the case, and could not be reached for comment. He is out on bond in the Floyd case.

The judge's ruling this week was accompanied by a "stipulated findings of fact" outlining the division of assets that she approved. However, it was heavily redacted, making it impossible to determine the terms of the settlement.

However, the document shares the same date as a second proposed settlement filed by Derek and Kellie Chauvin in December that had been briefly made public. That proposal would have awarded Kellie Chauvin about two-thirds of their marital and nonmarital assets, including their homes in Oakdale and Florida. It would have awarded her all of their marital assets, money and assets each earned during their marriage which state law encourages be divided in a "fair and equitable" manner.

"Both parties have freely entered into this Agreement," said the document included with the judge's ruling. "This Agreement was executed free from any duress, coercion, collusion or undue influence. In some instances, the Agreement represents a compromise of contested issues."

Veteran divorce attorneys have said an equal 50-50 split of marital assets is not required by law, and that judges have wide discretion in applying the standard.

It's unclear how many of the terms in the second proposal were approved in Freeman's ruling this week, although court records show that Derek and Kellie Chauvin did not file any other settlement plan after the December filing.

Under the proposal, Kellie Chauvin's share of marital assets would have been $658,461, while Derek Chauvin's share was an $8,862 debt.

Nonmarital assets, money and property earned before marriage, are commonly awarded to the earner. Derek Chauvin's proposed nonmarital award was $429,630; Kellie Chauvin's nonmarital share was $45,256.

The proposal would have awarded Kellie Chauvin $754,911 from Derek Chauvin's Minnesota Deferred Compensation Plan, Roth IRA, Health Care Savings Plan and pension. Derek Chauvin would have received $452,524.38 in nonmarital assets from the same accounts.

Derek and Kellie Chauvin married in 2010 and have no children. They previously noted that they were not seeking spousal maintenance.

The December proposal said that Kellie Chauvin lost her job as a Realtor last May and has been unable to work because of safety concerns. Following Floyd's death, people protested outside their Oakdale and Florida homes and vandalized the properties. Derek and Kellie Chauvin were also stalked and were the victims of financial fraud, according to court documents.

The December proposal said Kellie Chauvin received $12,996 in net profits from the sale of their Oakdale home, and was expected to incur unknown costs from vandalism to their Florida townhouse and other buildings in their association.

It also noted that she planned to legally change her name.

"The name change request is being made due to Petitioner's safety being put in jeopardy," court documents said.

"A name change will also allow Petitioner to once again secure employment without the attached stigma of continuing to use the Chauvin surname."

Derek Chauvin is scheduled to be tried on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges March 8. Kueng, Lane and Thao are expected to be tried in one trial on Aug. 23. All four are out on bond.