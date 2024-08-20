Review: Journey, Def Leppard close out Stadium Rock Weekend with kinder, gentler, sweet sounds

Cain, who donned a Twins jersey for the second half of the 93-minute set, saluted the Twins and their three World Series championships (he must be including the 1924 title when they were the Washington Senators, the original team of the franchise). And for those keeping score, Schon logged much more time than Cain on the giant video screens during Journey’s performance. The feuding pair spent the night on opposite sides of the stage, only getting together for an end-of-set bow, with Pineda in between them.