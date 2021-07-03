Much like Jose Miranda earlier this week, Josh Winder made his Saints debut a memorable one.
The righthander pitched a one-hitter through 5⅔ innings with eight strikeouts as the St. Paul Saints beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 7-3 on Friday night at CHS Field.
Winder began with five no-hit innings before giving up a single to Erick Mejia with one out in the sixth. Winder struck out the next batter, Rudy Martin, before departing after 71 pitches.
Miranda, for his part, went 2-for-3, including a double, with two RBI and a run scored.
Drew Maggi and Keon Broxton homered for the Saints, who play host to the Storm Chasers again Saturday.
