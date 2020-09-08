ST. LOUIS -- The Twins and Cardinals will have a hot, sunny day for their doubleheader at Busch Stadium today.

The two games were originally scheduled for today and Wednesday, but are now condensed into a twinbill so the Cardinals can squeeze in 23 games in 18 days to make up for games lost when they were shut down last month because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Jose Berrios (3-3, 4.29 ERA) will pitch the opener (2:15 p.m., FSN) for the Twins against righthander Carlos Martinez (0-1, 14.73) in Martinez's first game since a positive coronavirus test on July 30.

In the nightcap, Randy Dobnak (6-2, 2.72) faces St. Louis righty Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-3, 7.82).

Both games are scheduled for seven innings; it'll be the Twins' fourth doubleheader of the season. But they will have two off-days after today.

"We have numerous guys in our bullpen who can give us multiple innings today," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Righthander Sean Poppen is activated off the taxi squad and will be the Twins' 29th player today.

The Twins won four of five against Detroit over the Labor Day weekend and are a game behind in the American League Central. At 26-17, they trail Cleveland and Chicago, who are both 26-15.

The Cardinals are mourning the loss of Hall of Famer Lou Brock, who died over the weekend.

Luis Arraez (pictured) will lead off the Twins, who are 9-3 in interleague play, in Game 1. Nelson Cruz will play today after sitting out two days because of a hip issue.

TWINS

Luis Arraez, 2B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Jake Cave, RF

Byron Buxton, CF

Willians Astudillo, C

CARDINALS

Kolten Wong, 2B

Tommy Edman, 3B

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

Brad Miller, DH

Paul DeJong, SS

Yadier Molina, C

Tyler O'Neill, LF

Harrison Bader, CF

Lane Thomas, RF

Star Tribune photo by Carlos Gonzalez