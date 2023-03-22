Tap the bookmark to save this article.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed on Wednesday that both second baseman Jorge Polanco and first baseman Alex Kirilloff will not start the season with the major league club.

Polanco has yet to play this spring as he works through offseason knee surgery, although he's walking around without a limp.

Kirilloff, whose 2022 season was derailed by wrist surgery, has been playing in minor league spring games on the back fields of the Lee County Sports Complex but will need more at-bats before he's deemed ready to play.

On Tuesday, Baldelli said Gold Glove center fielder Byron Buxton will start the season as the designated hitter.

With third baseman Jose Miranda recovering from a sore shoulder, the club might be weeks away from fielding its projected Opening Day lineup.

Baldelli talked before the Twins played a night game against the Red Sox, one of eight remaining Grapefruit League games.