Jon Soto Moreno of Richfield, Mexico's lone cross country ski competitor, finished 94th in Friday's 15-kilometer classic ski race at the Winter Olympics. A dual citizen of the United States and Mexico, Soto Moreno was born in California but spent much of his childhood in Mexico. When he was 12, he moved with his family to Richfield.

Iivo Niskanen of Finland won the race with a time of 37 minutes, 54.8 seconds for his third Olympic gold medal. Russian Alexander Bolshunov finished 23 seconds behind to earn silver.

Soto Moreno, 28, is now done competing in these Olympics, but his journey is quite a story. Read Sunday's Star Tribune to learn more about Soto Moreno's life in and out of the sport that brought him to China.