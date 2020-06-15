The Big Ten announced Monday the members of the newly formed Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, including Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck, volleyball coach Hugh McCutheon and University President Joan Gabel.

The Coalition, initially announced in a June 1 open letter from conference Commissioner Kevin Warren after George Floyd’s killing, will “seek tangible ways to actively and constructively combat racism and hate around the world while also empowering student-athletes to express their rights to free speech and peaceful protest,” per a release.

Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle as well as student-athletes Seth Green (football) and Godiva Hubbard (basketball) are the school’s other representatives.

The Big Ten also announced a voter registration initiative to encourage student-athletes to vote, foster “open and honest dialogue with laws enforcement” and ensure equal opportunity to vote, per the release.

“We have the distinct opportunity and responsibility through our Coalition to continually encourage, educate and empower our student-athletes,” Warren said in a statement, “as we embrace transparent and much-needed dialogue regarding meaningful issues that have impacted race relations for many years.”