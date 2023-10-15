A change of venue from Friday to Saturday did nothing to slow down Jimmy Snuggerud.

The sophomore scored two more goals and Justen Close stopped all 24 shots he faced for his 10th career shutout as the Gophers completed a season-opening sweep of St. Thomas with a 3-0 victory on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Snuggerud scored twice against the Tommies on Friday night as well, and they were big ones — his third-period, power-play goal pulled the Gophers within 4-3, and he scored in overtime to give the Gophers a 6-5 victory at Xcel Energy Center.

Saturday's game was not as high-flying, but it was still close. Snuggerud scored on the power play at 13:45 of the second period to break a scoreless tie. It remained 1-0 until the 9:32 mark of the third period, when Snuggerud scored again at even strength, blistering a shot past Tommies goalie Jake Sibell.

Brody Lamb, who also scored two goals Friday, added an empty-netter with 43 seconds remaining. Lamb also assisted on Snuggerud's second goal.

Sibell finished with 22 saves for the Tommies (1-3).