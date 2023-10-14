Before his team played St. Thomas, Gophers coach Bob Motzko said he wanted to continue scheduling games against in-state opponents. Friday's game at Xcel Energy Center showed just how entertaining those Minnesota rivalries can be.

Jimmy Snuggerud scored one minute, 24 seconds into overtime to give the No. 2 Gophers a 6-5 victory in a wild, back-and-forth contest. The Gophers (1-0) trailed 4-2 early in the third period before scoring three consecutive goals to take a 5-4 lead, but the Tommies tied the score at 13:14 of the third on Lucas Wahlin's second goal of the game.

Aaron Huglen and Jaxon Nelson staked the Gophers to a 2-0 lead at the first intermission, scoring at even strength and on the Gophers' first power play. The Tommies took charge with three second-period goals, starting with a shorthanded goal by Mack Byers before Liam Malmquist and Luke Manning put them ahead 3-2.

Wahlin extended the Tommies' lead to 4-2 when he scored 27 seconds into the third period. Snuggerud's goal was followed by a pair by Brody Lamb to put the Gophers back in the lead before Wahlin's goal sent it to overtime.

The two-game series wraps up Saturday with a game at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Tommies entered Friday's game with a big dose of confidence after earning their first-ever victory against a top-10 team. They split with then-No. 8 St. Cloud State last weekend, beating the Huskies 5-4 in overtime on the road and dropping a close 1-0 decision at home. St. Thomas, which had never received votes in a national poll before this season, collected 15 votes in this week's U.S. College Hockey Online rankings.

After making significant improvement last season, the Tommies added six transfers from major programs, including Wisconsin, Ohio State and Colorado College. They engaged the Gophers in a fast-paced, action-packed first period Friday, outshooting them 7-4 in the early going.

Close came up with some big stops to hold off the Tommies. Trotter made some acrobatic saves, too, but the Gophers kept coming, and they got past him twice in the first 20 minutes.

Huglen's goal came at seven minutes, 45 seconds, after he won a faceoff to Trotter's left. During a scrum in front of the net, Huglen scooted to the opposite side, came up with the puck and backhanded it past the prone goaltender. The Gophers made it 2-0 on a late power play, when Nelson took a beautiful drop pass from Oliver Moore in the left circle and fired a shot into the far corner at 18:24.

They carried that lead into the second period, and another power play in the opening minutes put the Gophers in position to build on it. St. Thomas had other ideas. A shorthanded goal sparked a Tommies rally, and before the period ended, they had a 3-2 lead.

With the Gophers on the power play, the Tommies blocked a shot in the neutral zone to start a two-on-one. Wahlin passed to a charging Byers, who beat Close from the left circle at 3:27.

St. Thomas killed off another Gophers power play before evening the score when Malmquist—an Edina native and transfer from Wisconsin—directed in Jake Ratzlaff's shot from the right point at 9:38. Manning put them ahead at 17:25 of the second period on a pretty play. Matthew Gleason wrestled his way through the Gophers defense and passed to Malmquist, who sent the puck to Manning for an open shot from the left circle.

Just after the third period began, Wahlin made it 4-2 with a shot from the slot set up by a great Ryan O'Neill pass. The Gophers responded with a rush. Snuggerud scored from the left point just five seconds into a power play, at 47 seconds of the third.

Then Lamb connected twice, at 2:08 and 6:06. Moore assisted on both goals, hitting Lamb with a slick backhand pass from the right corner for a quick shot that put the Gophers ahead 5-4.

The game was the first in modern history between the teams, but it won't be the last time the Gophers face an in-state rival this season. They will play a series against Minnesota Duluth in early November, then face former WCHA leaguemates North Dakota (Oct. 20-21) and Colorado College (Jan. 7-8).

The breakup of the WCHA made it more challenging to schedule games against other Minnesota teams, but Motzko said the Gophers want to continue finding ways to do so.

"We're going to try to keep fitting them in,'' he said. "We're going to make that commitment.''