Introduction: The Timberwolves have lost five games in a row, and a big culprit has been their play down the stretch of games. They have a net rating of minus-31 in the fourth quarter of games this season, and the mark is even worse during "clutch" situations. Can they figure that out and steer out of this skid? Perhaps, but an increasingly difficult schedule won't help.

6:00: Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan joins host Michael Rand to break down some of what he has witnessed with the 3-5 Vikings so far this season. Souhan also dives into the issue of vaccinations, which played a role in the most recent Vikings loss (minus Harrison Smith) and Packers loss (minus Aaron Rodgers). And it sounds like Souhan isn't impressed with the Gophers football team and the timing of P.J. Fleck's contract extension.

25:00: The Gophers basketball teams opened Tuesday, with the men getting Ben Johnson's first win and the women losing a stunner to Jacksonville

28:00: Troubling allegations against Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

