Souhan: If Julius Randle is happy, Timberwolves will thrive

NBA contenders are at the mercy of their star players. A star with the wrong attitude can force a trade, sour a locker room, undercut a coach and alienate a fan base.
Souhan: Bottom line on Timberwolves trade: If Julius Randle is happy, it all works
The newest Timberwolves All-Star seems delighted to be playing for coach Chris Finch in Minnesota.
While the purpose of the Timberwolves’ press conference on Thursday morning was to introduce its newest players, the only true point of interest was going to be Julius Randle’s mood.
Wolves boss Tim Connelly last week traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks for Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keta Bates-Diop and a protected first-round draft pick.
DiVencenzo is a plug-and-play 3-and-D bench player. Bates-Diop probably won’t play much unless the Wolves have injuries. The pick is a nice bonus for a franchise that traded so many in the Rudy Gobert deal.
None of which will matter if Randle isn’t productive, coachable and happy.
So, Julius, how do you feel about playing for Wolves coach Chris Finch?
“I’m extremely excited,’’ Randle said in a tone of voice that matched his words. “You know, when I left New Orleans, I wanted him in New York with me, because he’s been such a great coach.
“I’ve always thought he was a genius. He’s a great communicator and knows how to get the best out of his players. I remember playing for him there, and I always felt like he was super prepared for the games, knowing what was going to happen … I just felt like he opened up my game and I became a real versatile player. I’ve always said, when I was playing there and even to this point, that was the easiest my game ever felt, because he’s just that good of a coach.
“So I’m excited to get out there with him. I know he’s going to bring the best out of not only me, but everybody.’’
Randle is in the last year of his contract, and has a player option for the 2025-2026 season. He could have viewed this season as an opportunity to create a market for him as a free agent.
If Randle is ready to buy into Finch’s system and the Wolves’ championship ambitions, this trade could quickly go from being good on paper to being great on the court.
Randle is a physical force who can get his own shot, score, run the court, rebound and pass. His game has two perceived negatives: 1) He sometimes settles for long two-point shots, the lowest-value shots in the game. 2) The ball can stop with him in the half-court offense, making him and his teammates easier to guard.
Finch’s major complaint about the Wolves is that the ball sometimes becomes “sticky,’’ meaning players hold it instead of passing and creating a free-flowing, difficult-to-guard offense.
If Randle is eager to listen to Finch and acclimate to an offense that will run through Anthony Edwards, Wolves fans have reason for optimism.
Two words jumped out as Connelly and the three new players talked on Thursday: “Finchy,’’ and “championship.’’
Finch has a reputation for coaching his players hard while remaining personable and likable. That might sound new-age, but it’s not, not in the NBA.
Modern coaches have to be attractive to free agents, and have to have a relationship with their best players. You think Phil Jackson screamed at Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant? Bobby Knight might not have lasted a month in the modern NBA.
Connelly spoke of winning a championship and how DiVincenzo’s experience will help. DiVincenzo won a state title in high school, a national title in college and an NBA title with the Bucks.
Ambition is oozing out of the Wolves organization these days. Winning an NBA title, helping Anthony Edwards become the best player in the league (or of all time), building a sustainable contender — Wolves figures toss these ideas around like they’re part of a shopping list, right under “Buy Nectarines.’’
Success is never guaranteed, but Randle expressing affection for “Finchy’' is a good start.
The former Knicks All-Star arrived in Minnesota delighted he'd be playing for coach Chris Finch.