Introduction: The Vikings are scheduled to interview Jim Harbaugh today, a stunning development based on where their coaching search presumably started. With one report suggesting Harbaugh's hiring is a done deal. It will be interesting to monitor Wednesday's developments — particularly against the backdrop of a lawsuit filed Tuesday by Brian Flores.

9:00: Star Tribune soccer writer Jerry Zgoda joins the show to preview Wednesday's U.S. Men's National Team World Cup qualifier vs. Honduras at Allianz Field, which will be played in the extreme cold. Will that benefit a U.S. team that needs three points against a lesser opponent, or will that be an equalizing factor? Plus some notes from Zgoda on Minnesota United with the start of the regular season just a few weeks away.

24:00: The Wolves earned a nice win over Denver and are looking to be in good shape down the stretch of this season, while Tom Brady's official retirement prompted a tongue-in-cheek comparison to Kirk Cousins.

