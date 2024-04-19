First Lady Jill Biden is visiting Minnesota on Friday to rally educators and women voters for President Joe Biden's re-election campaign.

A community college educator who has worked in classrooms for more than three decades, Jill Biden will deliver remarks at the Education Minnesota's annual convention in Bloomington on Friday night. At the convention, she will kick off "Educators for Biden-Harris," a national organizing program to "engage and mobilize teachers, school staff, and parents" in the presidential election, according to a release from the campaign.

Education Minnesota is the state's largest union representing the state's teachers, and its political action committee is consistently one of the biggest backers of Democratic campaigns in Minnesota, spending $5.2 million in the 2022 midterm election.

She's also headlining an event with women voters in Bloomington. Jill Biden made several trips to the state to campaign for her husband in the 2020 election.

In 2020, Joe Biden decisively beat Donald Trump in Minnesota by more than 7 percentage points. But recent polling from KSTP shows Biden and Trump in a statistical dead heat this cycle, with Biden's lead over the former president falling within the poll's margin of error.

That could force Biden and his surrogates to campaign in Minnesota this year, despite the state's long track record of supporting Democratic presidential candidates.

Biden has hired three veteran political operatives to manage his campaign in Minnesota. U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer is serving as Trump's Minnesota campaign chair and is developing a plan intended to flip the state for Republicans this fall.



