FORT MYERS, FLA. – On Sunday, a day before the Twins' first official full-squad spring training workout, they arranged for a matchup that would be worthy of a midsummer pay-per-view event.

Jhoan Duran, the Twins' rising star, threw live batting practice to Carlos Correa, the richest free-agent signing in franchise history.

Duran threw one fastball at 102 miles per hour, then struck out Correa with a curveball.

"It was tough, man, I'll tell you that," Correa said. "But that's my fault, because I've been messing with him since yesterday, telling him I'm going to take him deep. He brought out the big guns.

"It was fun. I wanted to do it on the first day, so everything else will seem a little slower."

Duran throwing 102 in mid-February seems promising. Jorge Alcala also threw live batting practice, and his fastball reached the upper 90s. Griffin Jax and Jorge Lopez throw in the upper 90s. So does Emilio Pagan, who could make the team because of his stuff and despite his 2022 struggles.

Duran has been noticeably cheerful and optimistic since arriving in camp. Now we know why.

"I love that guy so much," Correa said.

PItch clock

In the past two days, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and Correa have mentioned that the new pitch clock will speed up games, and they would love to see times of games reduced to about 2:30, or even 2:15.

During live batting practice, Alcala was starting his windup with about 5-7 seconds remaining on the 15-second clock.

When a pitcher leaves the mound to cover a base, he is given 30 seconds to throw the next pitch.

"I think I have to speed everything up in general," Twins starter Kenta Maeda said of the pitch clock. "Especially when I went to cover first, I didn't think the 30 seconds was enough time."

Correa noted that pitchers who aren't in excellent cardiovascular shape could suffer because of the new rule.

Kepler's toe

Twins right fielder Max Kepler said that the broken toe that hampered him during the second half last year was the first broken bone of his life, and that it was the most difficult injury he has had to deal with.

"I'm not going to make excuses," he said. "But that was probably the most challenging thing I physically had to play with in my career. It's also the first bone I've ever broken."

Kepler and center fielder Byron Buxton said the 2023 outfield, which also will include Joey Gallo and Michael A. Taylor, will be the best the Twins have assembled in recent years.

"I haven't played with them yet, but judging off their track records, they might be the best we've had," Kepler said.