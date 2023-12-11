Jessie Diggins won a 10-kilometer freestyle Sunday in Ostersund, Sweden, her second victory of the World Cup cross-country ski season.
The Afton native and Olympic gold medalist led at every checkpoint over a technical, three-lap course. Diggins finished in 27 minutes, 5.6 seconds, 23 seconds ahead of Norway's Heidi Weng. The win was the 16th of Diggins' World Cup career and marked her 50th top-three finish on the circuit.
"We had great skis," Diggins told FIS.com. "I felt like I was flying out there. That was so fun."
Diggins leads the World Cup overall and distance standings after the first three weekends of racing.
