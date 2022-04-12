Jessica Miles is leaving KSTP after nearly 20 years at the station.
The announcement came Monday at the end of the ABC affiliate's late-night news broadcast.
"I need and want to spend more time at home with my family," she said during a taped tribute that included photos of her children and husband, Cory Kampschroer, who previously worked at WCCO and KSTP.
Miles, who grew up in Lake Shore and attended Brainerd High School, has served as both a reporter and anchor at the station since 2003. Before returning to the Twin Cities, she had stints in Wausau and Colorado Springs.
