DALLAS — Kicking off his NHL career against a tough team on the road worked for Jesper Wallstedt.

That meant the crowd would give the goaltender an earful, or at least that's what Wallstedt wanted to happen.

"It's always fun to have all the fans and everything against you," he said. "I kind of like when they're booing. I hope they do that tonight. That just fires me up a little bit extra."

But another cold performance by the Wild offense led to more cheers than jeers.

The Stars schooled the Wild 7-2 on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center to sweep their Central Division rivals and spoil Wallstedt's 27-save debut.

Third-period goals by Matt Boldy and Ryan Hartman avoided a second straight shutout, but the Wild were dominated by Dallas for a third time this season. Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood faced just nine shots through the first two periods before totaling 21 saves against the Wild, who are sputtering. They've dropped six of their last seven games.

Not even Wallstedt's first start in the NHL could spark them.

Wallstedt was called up from the minors Sunday with Filip Gustavsson still injured and after backing up Marc-Andre Fleury the next night during the Wild's 4-0 loss at home to Dallas, Wallstedt was informed Tuesday that he would be starting the rematch Wednesday.

"Very exciting," Wallstedt said. "I was very happy, and of course I wanted to speak with [my parents]."

His dad, Jonas, made it to the game in Dallas after flying in from Sweden, and Wallstedt became the sixth goaltender drafted by the Wild to play for the team.

The 21-year-old is also the youngest netminder in Wild history and youngest goalie to appear in the NHL this season. Drafted in the first round, 20th overall, in 2021, Wallstedt went 29-24-5 with a 2.63 goals-against average, .911 save percentage, three shutouts and a goal — yes, Wallstedt has a rare goalie goal on his professional résumé — with Iowa in the American Hockey League before getting this opportunity with the Wild.

"It was just a matter of time when he gets his chance," said center Marco Rossi, who played alongside Wallstedt last season with Iowa. "He's really worked hard for the moment."

Wallstedt did receive some boos when he was introduced as the Wild's starting goalie, but what happened next made the crowd celebrate.

After Dallas had a Jason Robertson goal overturned because of a successful coach's challenge (Roope Hintz was offside before Robertson's five-hole shot), the Stars still exited the first period with a 1-0 lead when Joe Pavelski sent a Mats Zuccarello turnover top-shelf on Wallstedt at 16:45.

An unfortunate bounce for Wallstedt and the Wild doubled their deficit. Former Wild defenseman Ryan Suter's dump-in caromed off the board and into the slot, where Matt Duchene connected with just enough of the puck to send it fluttering past Wallstedt 4:28 into the second.

Then with 5:01 to go in the period, Hintz capitalized off the rush during 4-on-4 action.

The Wild went the final 12:26 of the second without a shot on goal; that was the fifth consecutive period they had gone without scoring, and their last 5-on-5 goal was three games earlier.

They started the third better, with Boldy deflecting in a Brock Faber shot at 4:22, but the Stars quickly snatched back momentum on goals from Robertson (8:05) and Nils Lundkvist (9:26) before a 5-on-3 finish by Hartman at 11:03.

Tyler Seguin (16:10) and Sam Steel (1:43 left) added the exclamation point for Dallas, which also routed the Wild 8-3 on Nov. 12. The Wild power play went 1-for-2, while the Stars were 0-for-2.