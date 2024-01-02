Filip Gustavsson's injury will sideline him for at least a week.

The Wild placed the goaltender on injured reserve Monday, meaning he'll miss a minimum of seven days.

Gustavsson was injured Saturday in the Wild's 4-2 loss at Winnipeg, leaving after two periods because of a lower-body injury. Before he was hurt, Gustavsson ranked among the best goalies in the NHL over the past month. Since Nov. 28, he's 8-3 with a .927 save percentage and 2.03 goals-against average.

In his absence, the Wild recalled Zane McIntyre from the minors to back up Marc-Andre Fleury.

Jesper Wallstedt, the organization's top goaltending prospect, is hurt but believed to be returning soon and would then become a call-up option for the Wild.

Through 18 games with Iowa in the American Hockey League, Wallstedt is 11-7 with a .922 save percentage, 2.43 goals-against average and two shutouts. The 20th overall pick in the 2021 draft, Wallstedt was with the Wild in November, accompanying them on their trip to Sweden as their third goaltender.

Winger Kirill Kaprizov was also injured on Saturday, suffering an upper-body injury that is expected to keep him out about a week.

The team's leading scorer was cross-checked in the back by the Jets' Brenden Dillon in the third period and did not play the final 10 minutes. Kaprizov leads the Wild with 34 points, and he extended his point streak to six games with an assist vs. Winnipeg.

This was the second consecutive game in Winnipeg in which Kaprizov was hurt. Last season, he sat out a month with a lower-body injury after an awkward tumble to the ice on March 8 under a check from Logan Stanley.

Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (upper body), winger Mats Zuccarello (upper body) and winger Vinni Lettieri (lower body) are also injured.