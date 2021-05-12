Former Vikings head coach Jerry Burns died Wednesday at 94. Burns was a colorful, successful coach and is a member of the team's Ring of Honor.

He spent 24 seasons in total with Minnesota: 18 seasons as offensive coordinator (1968-85) and six as head coach (1986-91).

The Wilf family issued the following statement:

"Jerry Burns was one of the most important people we met when we came to Minnesota, and he was a foundation of this franchise. His leadership as a coordinator and head coach for over two decades shaped some of the most successful teams in Vikings history. His love of life, quick smile and sense of humor were what we will remember most. We join Vikings fans worldwide in sending our prayers to his family."

Burns helped the Vikings reach four Super Bowls and win 11 division titles as offensive coordinator. As head man, he got them as far as the 1987 NFC Championship Game.

