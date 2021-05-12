Jim Klobuchar, an intrepid son of the Iron Range who with grace and puckish wit chronicled the lives of ordinary and fabled Minnesotans as a longtime columnist for the Star Tribune, died Wednesday at the Emerald Crest care facility in Burnsville. He was 93.

From 1961, when he left the Associated Press to work for the Minneapolis Tribune, until his retirement in 1995, Klobuchar trained an amused and perceptive eye every week on the state's culture, sports and politics. His energetic exploits both in and out of the newsroom made his name a household word in Minnesota long before he became known as the father of the state's senior U.S. senator.

In a statement, Sen. Klobuchar said of her father: "Even to the end, as he lived the final chapter of his life with Alzheimer's, he was still singing songs and telling incredible stories to my sister Meagan and me. He loved our state. He loved journalism. He loved sports and adventure. And we loved him."

Klobuchar covered the Minnesota Vikings' first five seasons for the morning Tribune (and briefly the St. Paul Pioneer Press) before accepting a job with the afternoon Minneapolis Star in October 1965 as a general columnist. He was told to write whatever he wanted, he said later, as long as it wasn't boring or libelous.

It made Klobuchar the Twin Cities' town crier. In an estimated 8,400 columns over the next 30 years — usually four to six dispatches a week — he fluidly and often irreverently captured the joys, sorrows and foibles of people in the metro area and across the state.

Readers found him jogging with Ginger Rogers down Nicollet Mall, challenging Minnesota Fats at the pool table and jawing with Ed Asner on the movie screen. A lover of classical music, he wrote about the thrill of directing the Minnesota Orchestra, and he took unapologetically liberal stands on issues such as gun control, legalized gambling and publicly-financed stadiums.

His were often the first words readers turned to in times of celebration or crisis, whether moon landings or assassinations, a victorious World Series or another crushing Super Bowl defeat. When one of his columns appeared in a Montana newspaper without his byline, the paper was flooded with calls wondering who wrote it.

But Klobuchar's most memorable stories gave eloquent voice to the voiceless, the common person facing an uncommon challenge, and he won wide popularity because readers often recognized themselves in the subjects he profiled — sometimes happily so, sometimes with chagrin.

As a columnist he got many of his best stories from the scores of calls and letters he received daily. He wrote about a stag party infiltrated by Bloomington police that lassoed 32 red-faced community pillars; a 30-something woman who played hockey to stay sober; a bashful Como Zoo gorilla needing tranquilizers to get a date. And there was the 5-year-old girl with a brain tumor who loved trains:

"Her fingernails were gaily polished red, her checked dress freshly pressed. In her hair was the blue clasp she wore to birthday parties.

"She was cradled in her mother's lap on the observation car of the Milwaukee Road's Hiawatha, a tidy young lady.

A dying little girl, taking her last train ride."

His wanderlust whetted by grade school geographies and ignited by his Army service in Germany, Klobuchar regularly wrote about his journeys out west and around the world. He persuaded the Star to bankroll his climbs in the Andes, photo safaris in Africa and wilderness expeditions, and in 1968 he wrote a series of columns on hunting for Bigfoot in the California woods.

Wearing many hats

It was in the paper where readers also learned of Klobuchar's stumbles. He drew two-week suspensions for writing a speech for then-Gov. Rudy Perpich, and for making up a quote in his column that seemed to invite fans to tear apart Metropolitan Stadium after its last game. Some thought his writing style a bit baroque, and others thought his columns would have been better if he wrote less often.

In 1993, when he was arrested for driving while intoxicated at twice the legal limit — his fourth brush with drinking and driving — the Star Tribune ran his abject apology on the front page along with a sternly-worded editor's note. He spent two days in the workhouse followed by chemical dependency treatment, where he finally admitted to himself, he wrote, that he had a serious problem.

Klobuchar's alcoholism drew national attention in 2018, when his daughter, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, talked about his struggles at a hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before asking Kavanaugh whether he had ever blacked out from drinking. During her 2020 presidential campaign she proposed billions in new federal spending to combat substance abuse, citing her father's success with treatment.

His column was only one of the many hats Klobuchar wore. He produced 23 books, including a biography of Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton and a meditation on faith. For years he held a football clinic for women and taught budding young journalists at the University of Minnesota and St. Thomas, and he was a popular speaker at community centers and service clubs. He hosted talk shows for years on local TV and radio stations.

Klobuchar launched his annual "Jaunts with Jim" bicycling treks in the mid-1970s, round-trips across Minnesota that drew up to 200 people each summer. After he divorced his wife Rose in 1976, he began taking long-distance cycling trips with Amy to bond with her. Their initial grueling trip from Plymouth to his parents' home in Ely was followed by cycling marathons in Slovenia, Russia and to Wyoming.

In later years he formed his own travel company, taking like-minded adventurers to places like the Amazon and Nepal, which he last visited at the age of 86. He climbed the Matterhorn eight times, and Kilimanjaro five.

A licensed pilot, he was one of 40 finalists chosen from across the country in 1986 for NASA's Journalist in Space Project (which was suspended after the Challenger explosion); among the others was Walter Cronkite.

Electing JFK

Klobuchar was born April 9, 1928, in Ely, the son of an ore miner and grandson of Slovenian immigrants who had emigrated to Minnesota in the late 1800s to work the red rock mines of the Range.

After two years at Ely Junior College (now Vermilion Community College), Klobuchar transferred to the University of Minnesota and received his journalism degree in 1950. He hopped a train to North Dakota, where he had been hired to work as a wire editor for $40 a week at the Bismarck Tribune.

A few months later, Klobuchar was drafted into the U.S. Army. Rather than being sent to fight the war in Korea, however, he was assigned to Germany to wage psychological warfare on unsuspecting Soviets by a personnel officer who had noticed his newspaper background.

After two years he returned to Bismarck to cover the North Dakota Legislature, but in 1953 the Associated Press in Minneapolis offered him a job covering news and sports. Three days later he was covering an inmate riot in Stillwater.

Klobuchar's most notable moment with the AP came in 1960, when he wrote the nationwide bulletin that John F. Kennedy had beaten Richard Nixon in Minnesota, giving Kennedy the electoral votes needed to become president. The story went out around the world from Minneapolis and beat United Press International by an hour. In Washington years later to see his daughter sworn in as senator, Klobuchar met Ted Kennedy and told him about that day.

A few months after the election, Sid Hartman suggested Klobuchar cover Minnesota's new NFL franchise for the Tribune. "Why don't you come over?" Hartman said to him, according to "Minstrel," Klobuchar's 1997 memoir. "You're good at this and you'd never regret it. It would get you out of my hair."

In years to come, Klobuchar wrote, "Sid and I never quite managed to fall in love with each other."

Klobuchar's first bylined story in the Tribune, on April 5, 1961, was about the Vikings nearing a decision on where to hold their first training camp; he correctly predicted Bemidji. In its first five years, the team of mostly castoffs went 25-42-3 under Coach Norm Van Brocklin, a smoldering former NFL quarterback with whom Klobuchar famously feuded and at least once almost came to blows. Those years, he said, "were an absolute Alice in Loonyland."

While the team's play on the field was rarely impressive, it gave Klobuchar plenty to write about — such as the wrong-way safety scored for the other team by defensive end Jim Marshall, who later accompanied Klobuchar on some of his outings, and a young quarterback named Fran Tarkenton whose desperate scrambles to evade charging linemen made the Vikings one of the league's most colorful teams.

Klobuchar later drew on his coverage to write an entertaining book in 1970 about the Vikings' first decade, "True Hearts and Purple Heads," and teamed with Tarkenton to write his biography.

Active in retirement

What he called "a personality issue" with a Tribune sports executive prompted him to move to the Pioneer Press in 1965 to cover the Vikings. But when the Minneapolis Star came calling a few weeks into the season with an offer to become a general columnist alongside women's editor Barbara Flanagan — a male-female "twin" combo that news managers figured would be a hit — Klobuchar apologized to St. Paul publisher Bernard Ridder and returned to Minneapolis, this time for good.

Klobuchar successfully underwent quadrangle-bypass heart surgery in 1992, and wrote a series of columns on the experience. Five months later, and only days after his arrest for drunken driving, he was back in the hospital for prostate cancer surgery. He survived a bout with COVID-19 last year.

Klobuchar wrote his final column for the Star Tribune in December 1995, and left the building for the last time to a standing ovation from his newsroom colleagues. But he was very nearly as active in retirement as he had been at the paper.

He freelanced for MinnPost and the Christian Science Monitor, which nominated him for a Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of the 2002 Winter Olympics. He happily stumped for his daughter in her campaigns for Hennepin County attorney and the Senate; once he introduced himself to a homeowner while doorknocking in Edina, and she said: "I love the columns your father used to write."

Besides his daughter Amy, of Minneapolis, survivors include his daughter Meagan, of Tallahassee, Fla.; granddaughter Abigail, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and a brother, Dick, of Rochester. Klobuchar will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A public celebration of his life will be announced later.