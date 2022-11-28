Jealousy drove a 47-year-old man to hunt down and kill a diner in a Bloomington restaurant where others inside had tried in vain to keep the gunman out, according to charges filed Monday.

Aaron Le was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder and second-degree intentional attempted murder in connection with the gunfire Wednesday inside Cô Tu' at 8907 Penn Av. shortly after 1 p.m. that killed a 49-year-old man who was a dining regular and wounded a 25-year-old server.

Le, who officials have said is from Texas and lives in Lakeville, was captured by law enforcement in Oklahoma about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and booked into the Kay County jail, where he remains pending his return to Minnesota.

Police investigators determined that the restaurant patron who was shot "had been seeing a woman who was recently divorced or in the process of getting a divorce from ... Le and that Le was jealous," the charges read.

Officials have yet to identify the man who was shot other than to call him "T.P." in the criminal complaint. The server's identity also has not been released.

In August, the charges continued, the FBI received a report about a "contract to kill" phone call involving Le, T.P. and the woman. The charges did not reveal anything further about the call.

The charges suggest that Le had an accomplice locate T.P. that afternoon, but no other arrests or charges have been announced.

Police said Le displayed a weapon upon entering the restaurant the first time, but a handful of patrons pushed him back outside twice. Le was able to get in on his third attempt and began shooting. He dropped one gun at the scene while tussling with people in the restaurant, and used a second gun to open fire, police said.

Aaron Le

According to the criminal complaint, video from various sources revealed much of what happened shortly before the shooting, during and afterward as Le fled:

A man outside looked in at the front of the restaurant and saw where T.P. was sitting. The man entered, looked out the front door, exited and walked in again before he held the door open for Le to enter.

The man remained just outside the restaurant and appeared to watch "the events inside the restaurant through the window from the outside," the charges read. The man left in a dark-colored van and has not been identified or located.

Le had on an "old man" Halloween mask as he walked up to T.P., who was sitting with another male, and drew a gun. Several people chased Le out of the restaurant.

After being forced out again, Le went inside a third time and found T.P. hiding behind a display case. Despite people trying to wrestle away the gun, Le shot T.P. several times. Le got in a white van and drove off.

Police traced Le's phone about four hours later in Iowa and as it traveled through Kansas and into Oklahoma, where he was stopped by law enforcement. The license plates were taken off and found in the van along with two body armor vests and gloves.

Le was wearing bloodied clothing while he was being booked into jail.