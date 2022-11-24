A 47-year-old man was arrested early Thursday in connection with a brazen daytime shooting at a Bloomington restaurant that killed a frequent patron.

The man, from Texas, was found by law enforcement at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Oklahoma and was booked into Kay County Jail, according to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department.

Police said he is the man who brandished a weapon and pushed his way into Vietnamese restaurant Cô Tu' at 8907 Penn Av. at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect then shot multiple times, fatally striking a 49-year-old man and injuring a 25-year-old server.

During the investigation, officers identified the man and the vehicle he drove as a Mercedes Sprinter van with no license plates. He was driving the same vehicle when he was arrested, according to the news release.

"Our hearts go out to the victim and their family as this should be a time of celebration for them but instead it's a time of tremendous grief," Bloomington Chief of Police Booker Hodges said in the release. "We are grateful that we were able to lock up the person responsible for their loss."

The Star Tribune typically does not name suspects until they have been charged.