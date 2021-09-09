Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Luvin Bullies (2nd race). Value play of the day: Bootleggin Posse (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (3,4,8/3/1,2,3,7,8/5,8,9/5,7), $45.00.

1 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shinny (Wade, Diodoro)123/9-5

2: Kinetic Swagger (Quinonez, Robertson)121/3-1

3: Fullbridledphantom (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci)121/9-2

4: Pintxos (Lindsay, Van Winkle)121/8-1

5: Samyaza (Hamilton, Robertson)117/6-1

6: Chest Candy (R. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.)121/12-1

7: Can Imagine (Harr, Cline)121/8-1

8: Kid's Inheritance (Eikleberry, Berndt)117/5-1

SHINNY has been unbeatable at Canterbury. Has won five in a row including two on the turf. He's obviously feeling good as illustrated by his speed figure in last. FULLBRIDLEDPHANTOM was farther back than normal in latest and had too much to do. Maybe it was the soft footing, should be closer today. KINETIC SWAGGER has been involved in all his local starts. Gets Quinonez aboard and has tactical speed.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Luvin Bullies (Wade, Robertson)121/2-1

2: In the Red (R. Fuentes, Pierce)121/8-1

3: Ornamental Iron (Valenzuela, Kereluk)121/6-1

4: Lady Goldstart (Quinonez, Rengstorf)117/4-1

5: Lilfeatheredindian (Arroyo, Bethke)116/15-1

6: Defend the Rose (Hamilton, Robertson)121/3-1

7: Toreno (Eikleberry, Litfin)121/9-2

LUVIN BULLIES comes in here with seven career victories at this specialty distance. Needs a quick pace, which seems probable and the switch to Wade is a bonus. LADY GOLDSTART could be the speed of the speed but not sure she'll like turf. Her one try on the surface was a stakes race at Kentucky Downs so hard to gauge. TORENO sure likes the distance with two wins in three starts, all at Canterbury. Makes her fourth straight start with a different barn.

3 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shes Got It (Conning, Riecken)119/5-1

2: Moreisbetter (Wade, Diodoro)123/9-5

3: Purple Scooter (Eikleberry, Donlin)123/4-1

4: Giggles and Smoke (Quinonez, Anderson)123/6-1

5: Jagged Arrow (Vega, Donlin Jr.)123/8-1

6: Erebuni (Lopez, Diodoro)123/3-1

MOREISBETTER is third off the layoff for Diodoro. Both of those local starts were in turf sprints but returns to dirt today. Should be forwardly placed. EREBUNI is the "other" Diodoro and drops in class after a lackluster performance in her local debut. Jockey/trainer win at a 24% rate. JAGGED ARROW showed speed against better on the turf in last but has a propensity to back up in the stretch.

4 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Note Pad (Harr, Berndt)123/4-1

2: Added Diamonds (Butler, Rhone)123/9-2

3: Danielle's Deal (Valenzuela, Hanson)119/12-1

4: Hunter's Magic (Wade, Litfin)119/5-2

5: Surely a Legend (R. Fuentes, Donlin Jr.)123/10-1

6: Left of Center (Hernandez, Rhone)123/6-1

7: Claire Sailing (Quinonez, Berndt)119/7-2

8: Diggs Won (Conning, Peters)119/15-1

HUNTER'S MAGIC raced on the dirt in the last two but looks to prefer turf. A three-year-old with only four races, she has upside. NOTE PAD encountered trouble in the stretch in last. Might be pace dependent. CLAIRE SAILING debuted in a washed off turf sprint but is bred to like long on the turf.

5 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Warrior Boss (Quinonez, Sterling Jr.)121/8-1

2: Bring Me a Check (R. Fuentes, Lund)121/6-1

3: Drama Chorus (Butler, Padilla)123/9-2

4: Noble Pursuit (Lopez, Diodoro)123/5-2

5: Kid Frostie (L. Fuentes, Rhone)121/10-1

6: Northcut (Hernandez, Danger)121/6-1

7: Nobrag Justfact (Wade, Heitzmann)121/8-1

8: Creative Plan (Eikleberry, Rarick)123/4-1

NOBLE PURSUIT loves the turf, having won five of seven, and loves the jockey as Lopez has won on him four of five times. Appears to be enough pace for his late kick. DRAMA CHORUS has early speed and if Butler can get him to relax, he could be tough. CREATIVE PLAN has a three-race win streak but faces tougher.

6 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Magic Revolution (Harr, Bethke)118/15-1

2: Minnesota Red (Hernandez, Van Winkle)118/6-1

3: Bootleggin Posse (Eikleberry, Bravo)118/9-2

4: Tahkodha Knight (Lopez, Litfin)118/20-1

5: Don't Box Me In (L. Fuentes, Berndt)118/5-1

6: Stillwater Brown (Arroyo, Bethke)113/20-1

7: Hunter Jumper (Wade, Robertson)118/2-1

8: Wildcat Sky (Goodwin, Livingston)118/12-1

9: Direct Action (Lindsay, Silva)118/7-2

BOOTLEGGIN POSSE was bet down in debut when facing special weights and didn't have the cleanest trip. Drops in class and Bravo wins at 20% in second start. HUNTER JUMPER showed early speed in career debut before tiring and then broke slowly and raced wide in last. Expect better effort with a clean break. DON'T BOX ME IN is a firster for Berndt who win at 23% with newbies. Nice pattern of workouts.

7 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Two the Punch (Butler, Rarick)123/8-1

2: Candy Cove (Quinonez, Padilla)123/5-2

3: My Cowboy (Hernandez, Silva Jr.)123/5-1

4: Flip the Coin Jan (Valenzuela, Moreno)123/6-1

5: Jerrys Pridenjoy (Arroyo, Bethke)118/12-1

6: Happy Hour Cowboy (Canchari, Rhone)123/15-1

7: Bourbon Wisdom (Lopez, Diodoro)123/7-2

8: Off Sixes (R. Fuentes, Broberg)123/9-2

CANDY COVE has been facing better including many next-out winners. OFF SIXES won last two since being claimed by Broberg but those were at the bottom level. BOURBON WISDOM has started five times on the turf this meet with no wins. Drops in class.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jersey Lute (Vega, Addicott)121/15-1

2: Talkin Malice (R. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.)121/6-1

3: Point of Impact (Eikleberry, Rarick)121/9-2

4: Love My Boss (Valenzuela, Hanson)121/12-1

5: Irish Charlie (Lopez, Woolley Jr.)121/8-1

6: Seek N Justice (Williams, Litfin)121/15-1

7: Yak (Arroyo, Rarick)116/10-1

8: Own the Town (Lindsay, Silva)119/7-2

9: Super Silver (Wade, Diodoro)121/9-5

SUPER SILVER won last out at Monmouth in June after a 16-month layoff, then ships in to race in a low-level claimer, which is suspect but Diodoro wins 24% first start for the barn. OWN THE TOWN has tactical speed and his speed figures are competitive. IRISH CHARLIE likes to hit the board with 17 seconds/thirds.

9 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fly With Class (Arroyo, Schindler)118/15-1

2: Weareinittowinit (Hernandez, Rhone)119/12-1

3: Sir Barnabus (Valenzuela, Anderson)119/20-1

4: Holdentight (R. Fuentes, Bethke)119/4-1

5: Deputy Law (Lopez, Biehler)119/5-1

6: Modric (Lindsay, Silva)119/12-1

7: Kovacs (Eikleberry, Silva)119/9-2

8: Raised On Promises (Wolff, Wolff)123/15-1

9: K C's First B M W (Canchari, Tracy)119/8-1

10: Natural Chill (Wade, Robertson)119/5-2

NATURAL CHILL drops in class from special weights to claiming, takes the blinkers off and gets an outside post. DEPUTY LAW has sharp early speed and drops in class. KOVACS had a nice second place at this level in career debut then tried the turf. Returns to more comfortable spot.