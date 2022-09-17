Post time: 4 p.m. Lock of the day: Two Phil's (10th race). Value play of the day: Chase the Chaos (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 9 (2,7/8/3,7/3,4,5,6,7/1,2,4,6,7), $50.

1 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Slightly Crafty (Harr, Cline) 123/6-1

2: Burn Boss (Conning, Hanson) 119/15-1

3: Ll's Classy Dude (Barandela, McKinley) 114/15-1

4: Izeondec (Lindsay, Silva) 119/4-1

5: Harmon Killer Brew (Roman, Berndt) 119/9-2

6: Swampdrainer (Hernandez, Pearson) 123/2-1

7: Cyber Monday (Canchari, Brocka) 123/8-1

8: Option (Bridgmohan, Berndt) 123/7-2

HARMON KILLER BREW (5) drops in for a tag for the first time in his career. Hard not to like anything Berndt puts on the grass and his breeding suggests he should relish the extra distance. OPTION (8) is the "other" Berndt and is lone speed on paper. If Bridgmohan is allowed to walk up front, he'll be tough down the stretch. IZEONDEC (4) makes only his second start on the local lawn and could be a factor late.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Conquest Cobra (Eikleberry, Asprino) 121/10-1

2: T Bones Trick (Quinonez, Rarick) 123/9-5

3: Devil Vision (Roman, Robertson) 121/4-1

4: Soul Coaxing (Wade, Robertson) 121/8-1

5: Westons Wildcat (Arroyo, Rarick) 121/7-2

6: Bob's All In (Lopez, Asprino) 123/2-1

BOB'S ALL IN (6) is in excellent form right now having won his last two on the dirt. Should be positioned toward the back of the pack waiting patiently to make his late move. T BONES TRICK (2) is also on quite a roll having captured four-of-five on the dirt recently. Should be in a nice stalking spot turning for home and try to wear them down late. SOUL COAXING (4) could be the speed of the race but hasn't been seen in three months.

3 1 mile. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Public Opinion (Wade, Rarick) 118/8-1

2: Score McCoy (Arroyo, Sheehan) 118/30-1

3: Stomping Moon (Roman, Robertson) 118/2-1

4: Chase the Chaos (Lopez, Diodoro) 118/7-2

5: Line to Gain (Hernandez, Litfin) 118/12-1

6: Cross the Causeway (Canchari, Robertson) 118/9-2

7: Jersey Wanna Bee (Lara, Rosin) 118/20-1

8: Super Shar (Eikleberry, Rengstorf) 118/8-1

9: Alcazaba (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 118/5-1

10: Ana (Bridgmohan, Scherer) 115/15-1

CHASE THE CHAOS (4) ran second in his career debut in an effort that looked like a prep to go longer. Was in no hurry early and just kept grinding. Should love the switch to turf and two-turns. STOMPING MOON (3) improved substantially between starts one and two. Is bred to like the grass and Robertson does well with babies. SUPER SHAR (8) showed speed in debut and might like the surface change.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Noble Pursuit (Lopez, Diodoro) 121/6-1

2: Budro Talking (Bridgmohan, Rodriguez) 121/12-1

3: Hard Attack (Hernandez, Broberg) 123/2-1

4: Pintxos (Roman, Woolley Jr.) 121/12-1

5: Zumurudee (Wade, Woolley Jr.) 121/5-1

6: Northcut (Lara, Silva Jr.) 121/15-1

7: Macedonian Ruler (Quinonez, McFarlane) 121/20-1

8: Twoko Bay (Eikleberry, Scherer) 121/3-1

9: Derby Code (Canchari, Robertson) 121/9-2

HARD ATTACK (3) has won three on the local lawn this meet. Should be able to work a good trip right behind the speed with Hernandez in the saddle and pounce late. DERBY CODE (9) is royally bred for the surface but has only tried it twice. He would like a hot early pace for his late run. PINTXOS (4) could try to steal it on the front end but must establish slow fractions early.

5 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Kookyberry (Lopez, Rosin) 115/6-1

2: Spoiled Brat (Lindsay, Silva) 115/12-1

3: Tripp Wildcat (Harr, Rarick) 118/4-1

4: Northern Charmer (Conning, Rengstorf) 115/6-1

5: Total Surprise (Roman, Berndt) 118/9-5

6: Causeway Surpise (Lara, Rengstorf) 118/12-1

7: West Island (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 118/10-1

8: Burning Leaves (Eikleberry, Berndt) 118/3-1

BURNING LEAVES (8) debuts for a top barn who wins with 19% of their firsters. His dam produced three siblings that raced, one won and two placed in their debuts. KOOKYBERRY (1) has a steady string of works for his debut for a barn that has won with two of eight first-timers. Must break cleanly from the rail. WEST ISLAND (7) showed speed in first start and faded. Might improve with the experience.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Future Perfect (Canchari, Robertson) 121/6-1

2: Macho Rocco (Eikleberry, Richard) 121/5-1

3: Sierra Hotel (Loveberry, Broberg) 123/4-1

4: Riding the Train (Harr, Pearson) 121/15-1

5: Lonely Private (Lopez, Diodoro) 121/12-1

6: Fullbridledphantom (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 123/8-1

7: Bayou Colonel (Hernandez, Scherer) 121/7-2

8: Candy Prince (Lara, Rengstorf) 123/6-1

9: Test Pilot (Quinonez, Padilla) 117/20-1

10: Hurts So Good (Roman, Robertson) 121/12-1

11: Miami Crockett (Conning, Kenney) 121/30-1

12: Major Attraction (Wade, Williams) 121/8-1

MAJOR ATTRACTION (12) won his first start trying this distance in his local debut. Has tried two-turns in last three but cuts back to a sprint today. Must overcome a tough post. BAYOU COLONEL (7) has a win and two near misses at this distance in last three. Has lost to a good one in last two so may appreciate the field relief. FUTURE PERFECT (1) has been in the mix in his two attempts at the distance and gets the rail to save ground.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: The Champs Kid (Harr, Robertson) 119/15-1

2: Mia Baby (Conning, Silva) 119/8-1

3: Princedreamcess (Hernandez, Diodoro) 119/2-1

4: Morgs World (Roman, Robertson) 119/3-1

5: Honey Bella (Canchari, Robertson) 119/9-2

6: Maiden Rock (Barandela, Riecken) 118/15-1

7: Ghost of Genevieve (Lara, Silva) 123/12-1

8: Frost Warrior (Lopez, Rengstorf) 123/10-1

9: Cerulean (Wade, Raven) 123/6-1

MORGS WORLD (4) cuts back in distance after three straight placings routing on the turf. Breeding indicates she might take to a turf sprint and has enough tactical speed to be involved early. PRINCEDREAMCESS (3) went wire-to-wire to graduate easily in last on the dirt. Tries turf today but not sure she's going to like the switch. CERULEAN (9) won going away in first attempt at this distance but that was against maiden claimers.

8 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Perfect Wager (Loveberry, Broberg) 121/12-1

2: Mr Navigator (Roman, Wong) 121/10-1

3: One Son of a Chief (Quinonez, Rarick) 121/9-2

4: King Nate (Harr, Rarick) 121/15-1

5: Kierkegaard (Eikleberry, Broberg) 121/2-1

6: Shinny (Wade, Diodoro) 121/5-2

7: Lolly Express (Conning, Bullene) 121/12-1

8: Hi Ho Cheerio (Hernandez, Lund) 123/4-1

SHINNY (6) is coming off a 2½-month layoff but Diodoro excels with these types. Can't second-guess his will to win as he's won 13 of 15 and took second in the other two. KIERKEGAARD (5) loves the local oval having won/placed in nine of 11. Tactical speed always makes him dangerous. ONE SON OF A CHIEF (3) has been ultra-consistent with five wins/five seconds this year.

9 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Miss Wildcat (Quinonez, Woolley Jr.) 119/8-1

2: Scarrazano (Wade, Asprino) 123/2-1

3: Miz McCoy (Lara, Sheehan) 119/12-1

4: Rosehill Road (Roman, Anderson) 123/20-1

5: Summer Swinger (Arroyo, Miller) 123/9-2

6: U So Money Baby (Gallardo, Westermann) 119/6-1

7: Summer Fireflys (Hernandez, Robertson) 119/7-2

8: Final Table (Barandela, Litfin) 114/20-1

9: Dreamingofbling (Lindsay, Lawrence) 119/8-1

10: Timber Lady (Conning, Bedford) 123/20-1

SCARRAZANO (2) was claimed two back by a high-percentage barn. Drops in price and has been competitive sprinting in the past. Has tactical speed to stalk and pounce. SUMMER FIREFLYS (7) has been turf sprinting in last four. Returns to the dirt and drops in class while facing open company. SUMMER SWINGER (5) has shown some ability in last two but needs to take another step forward.

10 Shakopee Juvenile Stakes. 6 furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Runtoday (Hernandez, Richard) 120/4-1

2: Happy Dancer (Wade, Lund) 120/9-2

3: Summer All Year (Quinonez, Padilla) 120/10-1

4: Magic Glass (Roman, Robertson) 118/10-1

5: Rockin the Dad Bod (Lopez, Rarick) 120/5-1

6: Unrivaled Queen (Lara, Lund) 118/10-1

7: Coffee Caliente (Canchari, Rosin) 116/20-1

8: Two Phil's (Loveberry, Rivelli) 120/9-5

9: Blackteca (Eikleberry, Scherer) 120/8-1

TWO PHIL'S (8) graduated emphatically in last down at Colonial. Showed speed between horses before pulling away in the stretch. Five workouts since that race including two bullets. MAGIC GLASS (4) was visually impressive in her debut as she made up significant ground in the stretch to catch a loose leader. RUNTODAY (1) has speed, the rail and Hernandez. Hard to beat that combination.

11 Tom Metzen H.B.P.A. Sprint Stakes. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Tony's Tapit (Lara, Silva Jr.) 123/9-5

2: Reef's Destiny (Bridgmohan, Cline) 121/12-1

3: Minister of Soul (Hernandez, Martinez) 121/4-1

4: I Kickn (Barandela, Rarick) 119/15-1

5: Deflater (Harr, Cline) 123/12-1

6: Ship It Red (Quinonez, Lund) 119/12-1

7: Central Park (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 123/9-2

8: Bodenheimer (Roman, Lund) 119/20-1

9: Exxel (Wade, Lund) 119/3-1

MINISTER OF SOUL (3) is the defending champion. Was off slowly in last severely compromising his chances. If Hernandez can get him involved early, he could wear them down late. CENTRAL PARK (7) also had a tough start in last as he stumbled and never really got involved. That was his first loss around one-turn in his career. TONY'S TAPIT (1) beat the top two picks in last but had a perfect trip.

12 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Sisaway Now (Canchari, Robertson) 117/9-2

2: Matts Fire N Ice (Hernandez, Richard) 117/6-1

3: Martini Blu (Roman, Robertson) 123/9-5

4: My Crazy Neighbor (Lara, Berndt) 117/3-1

5: Pure Rocket (Lopez, Williams) 117/8-1

6: Can He Storm (Conning, Silva Rodriguez) 121/10-1

7: Astronaut Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 121/10-1

8: Citrus Bay (Gallardo, Tranquilino) 117/15-1

9: Leslie's Gold (Wade, Lund) 121/20-1

MY CRAZY NEIGHBOR (4) has been facing some good ones in Kentucky and posting nice speed figures. Berndt has been hot lately and Lara could get a good trip behind the speed. MARTINI BLU (3) went wire-to-wire to win easily in last but could face a lot more pressure on the front-end today. CAN HE STORM (6) has won seven of 17 in his career, but most of those were in Mexico.

13 1 mile, 70 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Mongol Altai (Lopez, Asprino) 121/9-2

2: Last Martini (Eikleberry, Biehler) 121/9-5

3: Magic Carpet (Barandela, McKinley) 116/15-1

4: Shinboro (Roman, Padilla) 119/5-1

5: Mischievous Mo (Hernandez, Fields) 121/8-1

6: Northern Woods (Conning, Rengstorf) 117/7-2

7: Ruby's Red Devil (Loveberry, Broberg) 121/6-1

8: Golden Tribute (Lara, Wong) 117/12-1

LAST MARTINI (2) drops half in price and the last time he was at this level he won easily. Eikleberry climbs aboard and will wait to make his late run. RUBY'S RED DEVIL (7) won two in a row before his last race. Is in good form but can he take that sprint form and replicate it in a route? MONGOL ALTAI (1) drops down the claiming ladder and gets the rail. If the pace is hot, he could be flying late.