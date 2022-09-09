Post time: 4 p.m. Lock of the day: It's Bobs Business (8th race). Value play of the day: That's Not Funny (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 6, (3,4,5/1,4,10/1/1,3,4,7,8/1,5), $45.00.

1 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Burning Leaves (Quinonez, Berndt)118/4-1

2: Kurt's Choice (Canchari, Robertson)118/8-1

3: Notorious Mrsecret (Fuentes, Rosin)118/9-2

4: Leaoflittlefaith (Roman, Robertson)118/6-1

5: Blues Traffic (Arroyo, Rhone)118/20-1

6: Protonic and Gin (Wade, Robertson)118/5-2

7: Mr. So Funny (Harr, Woolley, Jr.)118/12-1

8: Jersey Wanna Bee (Eikleberry, Rosin)118/20-1

9: Withstandthestorm (Lara, Bethke)118/12-1

10: Fisherman Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/10-1

11: Mr Insensitive (Bridgmohan, Silva)118/15-1

BURNING LEAVES (1) debuts for a top barn who wins with 19% of its firsters. His dame produced three siblings that raced, one won and two placed in their debuts. KURT'S CHOICE (2) showed some interest early in his debut only to tire late. Drops from special weights to claiming. NOTORIOUS MRSECRET (3) starts for a barn that wins 29% first out and has a steady string of workouts.

2 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Balimos (Lara (Biehler)119/15-1

2: Noel's Angel (Lindsay, Silva Rodriguez)119/15-1

3: Chocolate Freckles (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)119/9-2

4: Summer Fireflys (Canchari, Robertson)119/2-1

5: Alittlebitalexis (Barandela, Bethke)118/20-1

6: Chaplain (Lopez, Bethke)119/5-1

7: Bellefire (Roman, Tracy)119/2-1

8: Bailout Kela (Quinonez, Padilla)119/9-5

SUMMER FIREFLYS (4) was in the front pack at this distance in last before checking badly entering the first turn. Switches to Canchari and will try to navigate a cleaner trip. CHAPLAIN (6) is well bred for the distance and returns to state-breds. Might allow the front-runners to battle and try to make one late move. BAILOUT KELA (8) had a nice second on the lawn in last and cuts back in distance.

3 Northern Lights Debutante Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cupids Crush (Canchari, Robertson)120/2-1

2: Diamond Missy (Quinonez, Rhone)120/15-1

3: Thunders Rocknroll (Hernandez, Rhone)120/3-5

4: Checkcashingconnie (Roman, Robertson)120/8-1

5: Lover Girl (Lopez, Williams)120/6-1

CUPIDS CRUSH (1) lost to the probable favorite in career debut but then came back to crush. In the 15-length triumph, she broke outward and the jockey lost his iron making the win even more impressive. THUNDERS ROCKNROLL (3) absolutely ran off the screen in debut beating the top pick handily but can she repeat that top effort or does she bounce? CHECKCASHINGCONNIE (4) is the "other" Robertson and did nothing wrong in her debut.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Minnesota Red (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/6-1

2: Loring Park (Eikleberry, Berndt)123/5-2

3: Midnight Royal (Lara, Berndt)119/12-1

4: Talent and Tricks (Carter, McDaniel)123/20-1

5: Bubba Bob (Hernandez, Rengstorf)123/7-2

6: Gabriel's Legend (Harr, Donlin, Jr.)123/10-1

7: Angel's Magic (Quinonez, Padilla)119/9-2

8: Mr. D's Legend (Lopez, Donlin)123/8-1

9: North Arm Bay (Wade, Bethke)119/12-1

10: Saint Charles (Bridgmohan, Biehler)119/15-1

LORING PARK (2) has some "hang" in him as he's been close many times with six seconds. Gets a good post and should be able to sit right behind the early speed and pounce late. ANGEL'S MAGIC (7) finally graduated in last after 12 attempts. Will be involved early and if the fractions are soft, could be there late. NORTH ARM BAY (9) ran respectably in only turf start and might be flying late.

5 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jomama Sassy (Lara, Bethke)118/10-1

2: Dropped Cold (Harr, Rhone)118/6-1

3: Let Me Down Easy (Lopez, Biehler)118/12-1

4: Barbara Rohloff (Conning, Rosin)118/8-1

5: Sharpened (Hernandez, Richard)118/5-2

6: Ice N Lemon (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)118/12-1

7: Grace A'lace (Carter, Bethke)118/20-1

8: Classic Charm (Barandela, Rengstorf)113/15-1

9: Tatum's Journey (Canchari, Robertson)118/7-2

10: Elle's Lil Diva (Lindsay, Silva)118/9-2

ELLE'S LIL DIVA (10) was beaten by a couple good ones who will be favored in the Debutante today. Will have to overcome the outside post but appears to have enough speed to run past any trouble. TATUM'S JOURNEY (9) faced open company in last and was competitive. Switches to Canchari. LET ME DOWN EASY (3) has shown speed in her two tries before tiring. Drops in class and gets a good post.

6 Princess Elaine Minnesota Distaff Turf Championship Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Pocketfullofposies (Lopez, Rarick)113/20-1

2: Molly's Angel (Quinonez, Padilla)119/6-1

3: Midnight Current (Hernandez, Berndt)119/6-5

4: Scent of Success (Canchari, Robertson)119/7-2

5: Let's Skedaddle (Fuentes, Berndt)119/4-1

6: It's Her Time (Roman, Robertson)119/8-1

7: Start Singing (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf)115/15-1

8: Rozey Cheeks (Wade, Bravo)117/12-1

SCENT OF SUCCESS (4) is coming off a wire-to-wire win in which she set solid early fractions. Finished behind the two Berndt runners in the Turf Distaff but looks to be fitter this time. LET'S SKEDADDLE (5) has four wins/three seconds on the local lawn for the Berndt barn. May appreciate a fast pace. MIDNIGHT CURRENT (3) has done nothing wrong winning all four starts this meet. Could be tough.

7 Blair's Cove Minnesota Turf Championship Stakes. 11/16 miles. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Twoko Bay (Wade, Scherer)119/4-1

2: Kid's Inheritance (Roman, Bethke)117/10-1

3: Cousvinnysacanuck (Fuentes, Berndt)115/7-2

4: That's Not Funny (Bridgmohan, Berndt)115/15-1

5: Xavey Dave (Gallardo, Robertson)115/12-1

6: Zoe's Delight (Hernandez, Rengstorf)117/6-1

7: Thick Haze (Lopez, Martinez)119/15-1

8: Stitzy (Lara, Silva, Jr.)117/8-1

9: Bens Malice (Quinonez, Van Winkle)115/8-1

10: Devil Vision (Canchari, Robertson)119/5-1

11: Tri Spot (Barandela, Backhaus)117/30-1

12: Hot Shot Kid (Eikleberry, Robertson)117/12-1

THAT'S NOT FUNNY (4) is a rapidly improving 3-year-old who's won three in a row on the turf. Gets turf maestro Bridgmohan in the saddle and has tactical speed in a paceless race. DEVIL VISION (10) was claimed out of his last by Robertson who doesn't claim often. Expecting improved effort. TWOKO BAY (1) has speed figures that fit here but doesn't win consistently.

8 Northern Lights Futurity. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: It's Bobs Business (Roman, Berndt)120/7-5

2: Jose Patio (Lopez, Biehler)115/20-1

3: Sam Sez (Lara, Biehler)120/6-1

4: Sir Sterling (Conning, Rengstorf)120/6-1

5: Hand Pay (Canchari, Robertson)120/10-1

6: Quarantena Bambino (Eikleberry, Robertson)120/4-1

7: Scatamaran (Hernandez, Richard)120/9-2

8: Roses by Liam (Lindsay, Van Winkle)115/15-1

IT'S BOBS BUSINESS (1) didn't beat much in his debut but he did it easily and professionally winning by double digit lengths. Four solid works and was gelded since. QUARANTENA BAMBINO (6) put it together in his second career start pulling away in the stretch. Have to always respect the Robertson barn in juvenile races. ROSES BY LIAM (8) ran well in his debut closing for second but must improve.

9 Crocrock Minnesota Sprint Championship Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dame Plata (Wade, Bravo)123/5-1

2: Prince Rama (Fuentes, Bravo)119/20-1

3: Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez, Padilla)123/2-1

4: Bayou Benny (Hernandez, Rengstorf)119/9-2

5: Magic Castle (Lara, Broberg)119/10-1

6: Hap Hot (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf)115/15-1

7: Doctor Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/4-1

8: Love the Nest (Eikleberry, Berndt)119/7-2

LOVE THE NEST (8) looks to be sitting on a top performance. Is third off the layoff, gets an outside post with tactical speed and continues to improve with every start. THEALLIGATORHUNTER (3) just keeps winning having captured nine of 16 career starts. There appears to be a lot of speed in here so let's see how he reacts if he doesn't get the lead. DOCTOR OSCAR (7) returns to a sprint after trying a route in last. Had won three straight sprinting before last.

10 Bella Notte Minnesota Distaff Sprint Championship Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Clickbait (Roman, Robertson)123/7-5

2: Ready to Runaway (Canchari, Robertson)123/2-1

3: Owen's Pleasure (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/12-1

4: Hotasapistol (Hernandez, Williams)119/10-1

5: Charlie's Penny (Eikleberry, Berndt)117/7-2

6: Star of the North (Quinonez, Bravo)117/15-1

7: A Roze and Wine (Lopez, Asprino)119/12-1

CLICKBAIT (1) doesn't run a bad race on the dirt at her home track winning seven of 12 with five seconds. She's the defending champ winning by nine-lengths last year. CHARLIE'S PENNY (5) has back class. She was on the Kentucky Oaks trail back in 2020-21 before getting injured. Has had two races since without a win but has tremendous talent. READY TO RUNAWAY (2) is always a threat in any state-restricted race and has banked over $540K.

11 350 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $70,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Blu Bye U (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/10-1

2: Beep Beep Rev Rev (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/8-5

3: Seis It Aint So (Harr, Hybsha)124/20-1

4: Lupito (Frink, Bolinger)124/20-1

5: Stevie B (Suarez Ricardo, McDaniel)124/15-1

6: Relentless Flash (Salazar, Olmstead)124/9-2

7: Rocking the World (Estrada, Backhaus)124/20-1

8: Peaceful Reign (Hernandez, Olmstead)124/8-1

9: Iza B Quick (Beverly Jr., Norton)124/3-1

10: Eos Whiskey Girl (Goodwin, Hardy)124/12-1

BEEP BEEP REV REV (2) tried open company in last two down in Iowa with success. Returns home and back in with state-breds. IZA B QUICK (9) returned off a 2 ½ month layoff in last to just miss and posted an impressive speed figure. Should benefit from that race. RELENTLESS FLASH (6) just graduated in last but keeps improving.

12 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $70,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Averys Rocket (Goodwin, Olmstead)125/15-1

2: Trippin Guns (Frink, McDaniel)125/3-1

3: Chloes Magic (Alvidrez, Olmstead)125/8-1

4: Pr Little Miss Guns (Estrada, Stein)125/15-1

5: The Minnesota Moon (Hernandez, Olmstead)125/6-1

6: Tomi Guns (Harr, McDaniel)125/15-1

7: Relentless Legacy (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/9-2

8: Relentless Babe (Eikleberry, Olmstead)125/12-1

9: Michael B (Suarez Ricardo, McDaniel)125/5-1

10: Relentless Courage (Salazar, Olmstead)125/4-1

RELENTLESS LEGACY (7) has only faced state-restricted foes once and that was in the North Star Derby which he won. Escobedo had many to choose from and landed here. TRIPPIN GUNS (2) won two in a row until encountering a monster last out. Not facing that level today. THE MINNESOTA MOON (5) is always in the mix and cashes many checks. Can't ever dismiss Olmstead.