A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Michael Bank of Minnetonka:

1 The Hanging Stars, "Happiness Is A Bird." First single from their "On a Golden Shore" album, out this week. More melodic, chimey goodness from a top-flight band that should be heard by exponentially more ears.

2 Liam Gallagher and John Squire, "Mars to Liverpool." Top tune from the former Oasis lead singer and Stone Roses guitarist's just-released duo album. Insanely catchy. These Mancunian icons have serious chemistry.

3 Thomas Walsh, "The Rest Is History." After multiple albums under the Pugwash name, he delivers his best yet. Unbelievably well crafted songs in the tradition of the Byrds, Beatles and Beach Boys. Another under-the-radar master.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Palace Theatre. On the first of two nights, the Americana ace and band were locked in as he rocked with searing conviction about resilience in the face of personal issues. Highlights: a ferociously impassioned solo acoustic reading of "Cover Me Up" and the Allman Brothers-evoking jam of "Miles."

2 Aoife O'Donovan featuring Anaïs Mitchell, "Over the Finish Line." Whether you hear this as a folk protest song or get-out-the-vote anthem, there's power in its chilling simplicity. With her hushed voice over a simple piano line and pedal steel guitar framing, the Grammy-winning Brooklyn singer talks about living in hard times and the need to make a change.

3 Las Migas, the Dakota. The female Barcelona quartet delivered flamenco with a fresh flavor and lots of pop seasoning, especially the vocal harmonies. Marta Robles and Alicia Grillo impressed on acoustic guitar, newcomer Laura Pacios on violin and Carolina Fernández on lead vocals and percussive dancing. Highlight: "Antonia," which they said was about equality, but one Miami reporter has called it a song about Doña Juana, a female player who breaks young women's hearts.

