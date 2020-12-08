The number is an eyesore when you look at Jarrett Culver’s stat line from last season: free-throw shooting, 46%.

His three-point mark, 30% isn’t as alarm bell-inducing as the first but the Timberwolves and Culver want to see marked improvement in both areas as the No. 6 draft pick from 2019 enters his second NBA season.

Culver has changed a lot about himself in the extended offseason. He said he added about 10-15 pounds to his lithe frame, but of all the adjustments Culver made, those he made to his shot are top of mind just two weeks away from tipoff of the NBA regular season.

Culver said Tuesday one way his numbers can improve is through better shot selection, not just in tweaking the mechanics of his shot.

“I was able to learn when to take the right shots,” Culver said. “I was a young rookie last year, and the game was kind of fast for me, but being able to know when to take those shots and the right shots to take has been a big part of my offseason — watching film, seeing players and seeing my game and knowing what I can and can’t do.”

The Wolves alternated last season having Culver play on the ball and initiate the offense, even going so far as to start Culver for a stretch over veteran Jeff Teague before the team traded Teague in January.

Culver, who averaged 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists, saw improvement as the season went on from three-point range. From Jan. 1 until the Wolves’ season ended in March, Culver shot 35% on 3.5 attempts per game, though his free-throw shooting languished at 51%.

The Wolves have two formidable point guards already on the roster this season in D’Angelo Russell and Ricky Rubio, which means Culver may be playing more off the ball than on it barring injury.

“For my game, being able to cut off them and help them out and have their passing abilities is great,” Culver said. “Also with my passing abilities to learn from them has been huge for me, too.”

Coach Ryan Saunders said the Wolves had Culver handle the ball “probably more than what he normally would have” last season but that experience helped Culver’s game grow in the second half when his shooting saw some improvement.

“Jarrett was finding his way as a lot of rookies do ...” Saunders said. “He ended up being able to handle a lot of situations that I feel a lot of rookies wouldn’t have handled the way he did. The fact that he shot the ball the way he did toward the end of the year, he was trying to simplify things.”

Saunders added when it comes to Culver’s shooting technique, Culver’s elbow is in more than it was and his “base looks good.” Like the Wolves have said with the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, Anthony Edwards, they aren’t expecting Culver to be a superstar.

“We’re not asking Jarrett to be a completed player right now,” Saunders said. “We’re asking Jarrett, along with these other young guys, too, to continue to work to star in your roles, work within what we need you to do for this team to be successful.”

It won’t hurt to hit a few more shots.

“There’s always room for improvement,” Culver said.